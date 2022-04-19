Gerald L. “Beak” Atkinson, 90, Camp Springs resident for 50 years, who served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as a member of the SALT (Strategic Arms Limitation Talks) delegation in the ‘70s and was awarded the Legion of Merit, died Dec. 19 at home in Danville, Ky. He and his wife Arvie had recently moved there to live near their daughter.
Gerald was born in Flint, Mich., attended Central Michigan University on a basketball scholarship, the first in his family to attend college. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, attended flight training at Pensacola Naval Air Station, won his Navy wings and married Arvilla Partenio.
He reported to Oceana, Va., to Fighter Squadron 84, and was later sent to the University of Michigan for his master’s in nuclear engineering. CDR Atkinson flew a tactical reconnaissance aircraft in combat missions over North Vietnam and in the Paris Air Show in 1965. He attended U.S. Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River Naval Air Station where he was named Top Test Pilot in his graduating class. In 1971 he earned a PhD in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan.
In retirement, Gerald worked for high-tech research corporations in the Washington area, and was assistant professor of computer science, teaching artificial intelligence at the Naval Air Test Center at Patuxent. He was creator, editor and publisher of “Eternal Vigilance: A Journal of American Culture.”
He’s survived by Arvilla, his wife of 67 years; children Sue, Gregory, Sally, Jess and Julie; 11 grandchildren; two great-grands and two siblings. Funeral Mass was in Danville, Ky, with burial April 7 at Arlington and a Memorial Mass at St. Philip’s, Camp Springs, April 8.
Jerry (as I called him) and Arvie were lively members of my St. Philip’s Book Club.
100th birthday
Donald Young, of Camp Springs, is turning 100 on May 5. His daughter Donna sent this message, “Because we are unable to have a big party, we are requesting that friends and family send in video greetings for his birthday. To collect the videos, we are using the VidDay site. Please click this link to see your invitation: https://share.vidday.com/b-qby2rr. We are requesting videos be sent to the VidDay site by 04/28/2022 at 12:00 PM in order to have some time to finalize the collection of videos. We did something similar for Dad’s 90th birthday, and he was very touched by all the videos.”
Town of Morningside
The Town rents out its meeting space for special occasions. They have hosted everything from baby showers to repasts—and even a wedding! The books have just opened up for April through June. If you’d like information, call the Town Admin. Office at 301-736-2300. Dates are going fast!
Morningside Town Meeting, Tues., April 19, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Morningside election, May 2, for Mayor and two Council Members.
Mad Hatters Tea Party for Mother’s Day, May 7, 10 a.m.
Spring Clean-up 2022, Sat., May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Changing landscape
County Exec Angela Alsobrooks has just announced that “$2.5 million in funding from the FY 2022 Federal Appropriations process will support improvements on Suitland Road between Silver Hill Road and Town Park Road.” More about this next column.
The Regional Cancer Center in Largo is scheduled to open in spring 2024 and will provide high-quality comprehensive cancer care services. County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins welcomed the exciting news, “Breaking ground for a world-class Cancer Center is a momentous step forward in one of our most significant undertakings in Prince George’s County.”
Milk & Honey Café is coming to 8821 Woodyard Road, Suite 104, in Clinton.
Wendy’s in Penn Mar is back open after being closed for months. Grand Opening is April 23. Thanks to Wayne Gordon for this information.
A home at 4107 Maple Road in Morningside recently sold for $344,000.
Shouldn’t we convert our tennis courts to pickleball courts?
If you get AARP’s magazine, you might have read “Pickleball for Life” in the February-March 2022 issue.
I first learned about the game when daughter Kathleen Shearer, out in West Chester, Ohio, started playing it with a senior group. She says it’s really fun. Well, she was always good at Ping-Pong.
I did a little research (“pickleball near me”) and learned you can go to the Westphalia Community Center in Upper Marlboro (301-516-5300) where pickleball is played Tuesdays, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. I asked if many turn out to play and was told there’s a “regular crowd.”
Interested in getting started? An Onix Pickleball Starter Set for all ages and levels is available for $19.98 at some shops. Also, more elaborate sets for more advanced players. I’d advise calling ahead or going online.
According to AARP, four pickleball courts could fit on a standard tennis court. The paddle is elongated, three times the size of a ping-pong paddle. “It offers more spin, reach and power — and it’s great for socially distant high fives.” The balls have between 26 and 40 holes.
As I look at the usually empty tennis courts in Morningside and Skyline, I think at least one of them should be converted to pickleball courts. Pickleball is catching on, especially with seniors. In fact, it’s the “fastest growing sport in the country.”
And you can play pickleball in a wheelchair!
Condolences
To the family of Victor P. Branham Sr. whose funeral was April 11 at From the Heart Ministries. I’ll have more about Victor next week.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Cindy Pitts, Jim Reilly, David Titus, Barbara Sparks and Margaret White, April 23; Edna Lucas, April 24; Sue Stine McConkey-Mason, Daisy Young, Kenia Spivey and my great-grandson David McHale, April 25; Christy Miller (Cooper) and G.A. DeFelice, April 26; Michael Call, April 27; Cathy Miller, Hazel Ball, Beverly Gotshall Marquis, DJ Fowler and Jessica Phipps, April 28.
Happy anniversary to Janet and Brian Spivey, on April 23; and to Jan and Cindy Smith on their Golden Anniversary, April 28.