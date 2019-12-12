The 20th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show will be at Darnall’s Chance museum located at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro, Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 from noon until 5 p.m. Visitors will be allowed to vote for the viewer’s choice competition. The first, second and third place winners in the adult division and the child division will receive ribbons. And, each winner selected will receive a $275 check. The fee is $2 cash only for each person and free for children 4 years old and under. The phone number there is 301-952-8010.
Registration is required by Dec. 17 for attendance at the pajama party with Santa and friends at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover for the event on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register online for parks direct #20191221. This will be a celebration of joys for this season with the favorite guy of this holiday, Santa, and for a nominal fee, you can have your picture taken with him. You will have an opportunity to enjoy some holiday crafts, storytelling, holiday music, games and some other exciting things. The cost is for residents of this county, $12 for children and $16 for adults. Non-resident costs are $12 for children and $21 for adults.
Open your eyes wide as you see the bright, beautiful lights at Watkins Regional Park at 301 Watkins Regional Park Drive in Upper Marlboro from 5 until 9:30 p.m. You can order your tickets online for $8 and regular admission is $10.
See lights on the bay at Sandy Point State Park located at Route 50 East and Route 32 where you and your friends can see more than 60 holiday lights on display until January from 5 until 10 p.m. You can call 410-268-4388 for more information.
Trinity Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church of Upper Marlboro welcomes all visitors and newcomers who come to worship on Sunday and other scheduled services.
Recently, a joyful welcome and thanks were extended to the new priest in charge, the Rev. Olivia Hinton. This church is located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro. Mother Olivia, which she likes to be called, said this church has been in this community for many years. Its history includes the bell tower which was built in 1890.
Trinity Episcopal Church is very active in the community, such as their support of caring and educating children, like a recent partnership made with a local school. There are several projects this church offers, such as the food bank, Weight Watchers, fish fries, Fellowship Coffee Hour, Girl Scouts, Bank Club, Cemetery Committee and other groups that meet on specific dates and times at the church where people are welcomed to come out and be at the meetings.
Mother Olivia expressed her happiness to be at a caring and loving church.
There are spiritual growth services at this church on the first and third Thursdays each month in the parish hall at noon. Morning prayer and prayers for peace (in church) on Saturday at 9 a.m. Sunday service includes Holy Eucharist with music. Sunday school is at 9 a.m., and there is fellowship hour at 10:45 a.m. in the parish hall. Children are always welcome to worship and/or go to Sunday school. Mother Olivia is full of energy, spirit and love for this religious experience that is a giant step in her life as she continues to be a spiritual person.