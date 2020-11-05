Mr. James Perry packed his suitcase, gathered up fishing gear and freezer container. He was leaving his home in Bladensburg, and making a trip by car to go to Wendell, North Carolina to go fishing with his uncle, Leonard Cross who had made all the necessary arrangements for this fishing time.
I was in the car on this trip as my nephew, James Perry stopped in Upper Marlboro so I could go to North Carolina just for some down time. He got on 301 South and we enjoyed the good weather, light traffic and seeing the numerous buildings, shopping and eating places. We drove south to get to 95 South where we noticed that the gas prices were indeed cheaper. We also saw signs supporting and reminding people to vote. We were glad to see signs to let us know that we were approaching the North Carolina line.
Leonard and James left for the long ride to Atlantic Beach, N.C. to go fishing around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. Leonard reminded me that he has been fishing for 24 years but this was his first fishing trip with the boat captain, Mr. Byrian. I do not go fishing so I stayed at Leonard’s house where I watched TV, read my Washington Post newspaper and enjoying some good food.
Ms. Tracey Ford rang the door bell around 4 p.m. and I was indeed surprised but very glad to have some company. As we talked she told me she was born, raised and educated in Washington, D.C. She had graduated from Carodoza High School. She added that she still had relatives, including her two sisters who live in the D.C. area. The fishermen came into the house with big smiles on their faces as they came in with the goodies. They had met their fishing partners Ralph Cambers and Steve Dones and they caught 1,371 pounds of a variety fish. Sunday morning I woke up to the sweet smell of meats, eggs, coffee, other goodies and smiles on the faces of everyone.
”The Storm is Over”
I was listening to my radio when the song, “The Storm Is Over” was playing. I was thinking about a neighbor, Mrs. Jean D. Judd of Croom, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who “was a faithful women who read the bible every day and spent most of her time volunteering with her church and community.” She departed this life at her home on Oct. 22. Funeral service was held for her at Antioch Baptist Church at 13205 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro on Saturday, Oct. 31. She was married to David Judd. There are five children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren as well as other family members, church members, neighbors and friends who will miss her. Interment was at the Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel, Maryland.
Lest we forget
What is new? Last Sunday, Nov. 1, our clocks showed us the new time-daylight saving time ended at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 31. There will be a little more daylight with the sun rising earlier and the moon coming in view later. Enjoy!
Did you vote? Are you satisfied with the results in our county, state and our nation?Are you still at home? Are you working at home? Are you one of the people who can at least go to your “office” to spend some time working there? Are the children in school or away at college? Do you miss them? Smile. It has been some strange weather, here, nearby, in this country and other sometimes nearby areas. Is this strange weather bothering you and your family? What about the local sports? What about the past holiday? Remember to be careful. Wear your mask. Go to places that are necessary. Remember to keep your distance. Wear proper clothes. Remember also that the coronavirus is still everywhere.