On October 31, 2017, ground was broken for the new U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS, or just CIS). The audience, some on stadium seating, included team members from CIS, GSA and Prince George's County.

The new CIS headquarters opened in 2020, 10 miles from downtown Washington and next door to the Branch Avenue Metro Station. For the first time in CIS history, all their employees are under one roof. About 3,000 of them.

 