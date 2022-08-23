On October 31, 2017, ground was broken for the new U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS, or just CIS). The audience, some on stadium seating, included team members from CIS, GSA and Prince George's County.
The new CIS headquarters opened in 2020, 10 miles from downtown Washington and next door to the Branch Avenue Metro Station. For the first time in CIS history, all their employees are under one roof. About 3,000 of them.
But no cafeteria.
Developer Peter N.G. Schwartz agreed to build a 35,000 sq. ft. retail center, with restaurants, near CIS. Well, he has made good.
The Spot Food Hall, 4531 Telfair Blvd. #101: Sushi, Bubble Tea, Teppen, Wings & Sub, Chinese, Korean Taco, Asian Desserts, Poki—"Everything you crave in one location."
Burgers @ Apollo, 4531 Telfair Blvd. #108. "Great service and great food and awesome place to watch the game."
The Real Milk and Honey Market & Pancake Factory, 4531 Telfair Blvd. #202. It's new. No reviews yet.
Via Roma,4531 Telfair Blvd. #110: "What a lucky find! Via Roma is the real deal with a great chef and great Pizza Maker both from Naples." I like the long bar with long windows that open over the patio. When daughter Sheila and I lunched there this week, a popular song came on and we got instant concert with everyone at the bar, behind the bar, and on the patio joining in.
Another thing I like about Via Roma: bookshelves. You can bring a book (or more), take a book (or more) or just browse.
There are other eateries on or near Telfair Blvd., and more coming up. When you find a winner, let me know.
Town of Morningside: Yard Sale — reserve now
If you want to set up a table in Morningside's Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, time is limited for reservations. Call 301-736-2300 or go to Morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov. Table/space, $15, or two tables/space for $25. Cash only—must be prepaid, no refunds.
The Sale will be held at the Morningside Fire Department. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations must be made no later than Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.
Oh, by the way, I had the wrong date for Morningside's Trunk-or-Treat in last week's column. It will be on Saturday, October 29. More about Halloween in future columns.
Neighbors & other good people
Donna (Bookhultz) and Larry Bivens, formerly of Morgan Road in Morningside, drove 67 miles from their home in Fredericksburg, Va., to attend the memorial service for Ruth Sanford (Donna's aunt), only to find it was cancelled. They were not only disappointed for the cancellation, but also because the church has been shuttered for several years. Donna told me she attended Morningside (now, Suitland Road) Baptist Church and Sunday School all her growing up years.
Maj. Trivendhiran Pillai accepted command of the 316th Comptroller Squadron from Col. Tyler Schatt, 316th wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, during change of command ceremony at Andrews on June 27.
Donald R. Marcus, of District Heights, died July 15. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jenny, three daughters, two sons, grandchildren and great-grands. Services were at JB Jenkins in Hyattsville with burial at Harmony National Cemetery, Hyattsville.
Steve, of Bells Church, has an almost unlimited supply of hand sanitizer to give away. You can call him at 301-538-9367.
Blessed event
Isaac James Simmons arrived at 9 a.m. on August 6, weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 20" long. He is the son of Anthony and Kristen, grandson of Dean Woods, and great-grandson of the late Anne and John Woods, of Morningside. Baby Isaac is At Home with mom and dad in Deale.
Coming up
The Library of Congress' National Book Festival will be at the Washington Convention Center Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p. m. There'll be conversations with authors, stories for children, and book signings. It's free for readers of all ages.
The 2022 Air & Space Expo at Andrews is scheduled for September 17 & 18, after a three-year break. It will also be Joint Base Andrews' chance to celebrate Air Force's 75h anniversary. The 2-day Expo will offer a wide variety of flying demos, including Air Force Thunderbirds, other aircraft and displays. Guests park at FedEx Field and will be bused to Joint Base Andrews' flight line. More information next week.
The Prince George's County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is holding a walk-in, low-cost vaccination clinic for cats and dogs on Sunday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gates open at 1l a.m. and anyone in line by 1 p.m. will be served. Rabies vaccination, $15; Distemper vaccination, $15; Microchipping, $30. Cash or credit card only (no checks). Info: www.pgspca.org/clinic/shots.
Dr. Vincent Palumbo, named to Maryland Boxing Hall of Fame
Dr. Vincent D. Palumbo, 87, an oral/maxillofacial surgeon with offices in Prince George's and Charles County, died June 29. He was born in Newark, one of the nine children of Pasquale and Julia Palumbo.
In high school he was a Golden Gloves Champion boxer. He graduated from the University of Maryland where he starred on the boxing team, twice winning the national lightweight title. He was elected to the Maryland Boxing Hall of Fame, U. of Maryland Hall of Fame and Omicron Delta Kappa.
In 1960 he earned a DDS degree from Georgetown University Dental School, did several years of post-grad study, and became a Fellow of the Association of Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery. For 40 years, he had offices in Hillcrest Heights, other Prince George's locations and Charles County.
He chaired the board of Prince George's Community College, was on the boards of several local banks and served on the Maryland Racing Commission. He had homes in Annapolis and Tequesta, Fla.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anne C. Palumbo, PhD; sons V. Daniel, Andrew, and Wessinger Palumbo; grand- and great-grandchildren; siblings, the Hon. Richard Palumbo, Salvatore Palumbo and Marie Lovelace. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Annapolis with Interment at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my delightful daughter-in-law Michelle McHale, Aug. 29; Lavine Callicott and her husband Bill, both on Aug. 29; Wanda Payne Simms, Bria Barbour-Ray, Denis Wood, Jai McCune, Caitlin Rose Woods and Tom Anderson, Aug. 30; Mary Berkley and Travis Mullins, Aug. 31; Judy Busky, Earl Simms, Rebecca Capps, Sept. 1; my great-granddaughter Mary Adela McHale, Sept. 1; and Suzanne Kenney, Sept. 2.