Gregory Anthony “Gregg” Stephens died suddenly at his home in Morningside on May 14.
He was born at the old Gallingers Hospital in Washington, the youngest of the five children of Marian and Kermit Stephens. His father died before he was born; his mother stayed on in the city but moved often.
While attending high school, he received an Army draft notice to join the fight in the Vietnam War, but he enlisted , instead, in the Marine Corps December 19, 1970. He chose the Marines because Marines “never leave a man behind,” and should he die, he knew his remains would at least return to his mother.
He served as a Motor-Transport Marine and was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1975 he married Cheryl Nesbitt. Eventually they settled in Morningside, possibly in the 1990s.
Gregg pursued his high school equivalency in Corpus Christi, Texas, received his trades certification though Lincoln Technical Institute, took college classes at Northern Virginia Community College and eventually became a master mechanic.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, children Joseph and Lillian, and three grandchildren, QuenTravious Anderson Heath, Octavin Stephens, and AvaTiana Heath.
Services were held May 28 at Bethel Free Methodist Church in Fort Washington.
Town of Morningside: Celebrating parents
The Mad Hatter’s Celebration of Parents’ Dinner will be held June 17, 6-9 p.m., in honor of Father’s Day (June 19) and Mother’s Day (May 8). (Mother’s day dinner was cancelled.) An Italian-style meal will be served. Fee is $5 per person, tickets available at the Town Hall.
The Town had a successful Spring Cleanup, with many taking advantage of the Shred Truck, available from 9 to noon. Also, 30 animals got their annual shots.
Two meetings are coming up: the Work Session, June 7, and Town Meeting, June 21. Both meetings are in the Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.
The large Morningside meeting room is available for private functions. For information, availability and pricing, call 301-736-2300 Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
A very Happy Birthday to Donald Young, longtime Camp Springs resident, who turned 100 on May 5. A Drive-By of friends and family helped him celebrate the occasion.
Julie Koch-Michael, former resident, emailed that she would be flying into to BWI on June 8 for a stay with her brother Robert and his wife for three days before they all drive to Maine and ferry out to an island for a week on the water.
Larry Glaubitz, son of the Mayor Jerry and Jean Glaubitz, called me this week for a chat. He and Bonnie now live in a waterfront home down in Hollywood, Md. He keeps in touch with other Morningsiders, such as Paul Chase who crabs with him. Paul’s wife Susan is also a Morningsider; she was an Embrey. Larry retired from the Capitol Heights Fire Department, the last of the many departments he served with. One of them was #27, Morningside. VFD.
Larry asked me about the Hathaways who used to live on Ridgecrest. Do any of you, Dear Readers, have information about them? Call me.
Butch Kent, longtime manager at Tommy’s Auto Care on Suitland Road, has retired.
Graduates
Kow Simpson, a graduating senior at Bishop McNamara High school in Forestville, will be attending Harvard University this fall, where he plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering. He turned down a full-ride offer from Northwestern University, as well as acceptances from Brown, Duke and Emory University/Oxford College. He is the first student from McNamara to be accepted into Harvard since 2008.
Call or email (muddmm@aol.com) with news of your graduate.
Changing landscape
The Sky Bridge at Town Center, in Upper Marlboro, is open for reservations. It features “stunning residences for active 55+ adults and will soon offer new residences with life-enriching opportunities in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.” For information call 240-509-3912.
A home at 4513 Reamy Drive in Skyline, just sold for $435,000.
Wildlife
The annual Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey estimates that the blue crab population is the “lowest abundance observed since the survey began in 1990.” It has dropped to 227 million — a record low.
I saw a notice that a flock of wild turkeys were spotted May 2 at the So. Capitol (Frederick Douglas) Bridge. Some were “flexing.” (I had to look that up. It’s a courtship display of the wild turkey.)
A baby skink was spotted on my front porch this week. I have a family of them living in the nearby ivy.
Book notes
Maryland Humanities recently announced Naima Coster’s “What’s Mine and Yours” as its 2022 One Maryland One Book. Check it out. I will.
When I recently took out a book at Spauldings Branch Library in Suitland, I noticed this message on the receipt: “You just saved $25.95 by using your library. You have saved $25.95 this past year and $5,011.26 since you began using the library!”
Felicia Hilleary, Red Cross volunteer at Andrews
Felicia Eleanore Hilleary, 90, Legislative Aide in the U.S. House of Representatives for many years, died at home in Lothian on April 1.
She was born in Chicago, daughter of Anthony and Julia Zebrowski. She married Don Thomas Hilleary in 1953 and was the mother of two daughters, Julia and Gwenmarie.
In addition to her position at the House, she bred horses for Harness Racing and was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross Air EVAC program at Andrews AFB. Memorial Services were at Lee Funeral Home.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mary Desmarais, May 17; Chris Desmarais, May 26; Gary Lewis, Sr. and Steven Busky, May 27; Teddy Burke and Kevin Nichols, May 30; Ruth Garner, Aiyana Poe and my granddaughter Sarah McHale, May 31; Kathleen Stahl, June 1; Paul Elborne and Jacob Cook, June 2; and Darius Nalley-Stoddard, June 3; Fay Norton-Cummings and Malik Reed, June 6; Trisha Reamy, June 7; Ryan Fowler and John Nichols, June 8; Robin Murphy and Rev. Frank Ways, June 9; Laura Smith Jenkins, June 10; Fannie Dimes, Meghan (Trexler) Decker and Jennifer Jenkins McClelland, June 11.
Happy anniversary to Tyonda Simms-Taylor and Michael Taylor who were wed June 1. 1995. Happy 38th anniversary to former Morningside Councilwoman Carol (Kline) and Dr. Tom DeGraba on June 4; and Happy 46th anniversary to Bucky and Debbie Tretler, on June 5.