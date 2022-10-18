Morningside will celebrate Halloween on Saturday, October 29, as cars pull into the parking lot by 7 p.m. for Trunk-or-Treating and the Car Decoration Contest.
Then, bring warm blankets and folding chairs and snuggle in for the Movie under the Stars featuring the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus 2.
Concessions to include Popcorn, Hot Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Corn Dogs, and more. Cash only.
The Town would like has some idea of the numbers, so, if you're interested in decorating your car, and passing out candy, pre-register at email Moringsiderec@morningsidesidemd.gov or call 301-736-2301.
Halloween at National Harbor: Pet Pawrade
Halloween happens at the Harbor on Sunday, Oct. 30, with spooktacular fun for the whole family. That fun begins with Trick-or-Treating at select restaurants and retailers 12:30 to 3 p.m. Children should come in costume.
At 1 p.m. the children's classic, Hocus Pocus, will show on the Plaza big screen. At 2:30 many National Harbor restaurant chefs and artists will compete in a pumpkin-carving contest. Spectators can vote for their favorites. Afterwards, the carved pumpkins will be auctioned off.
Bring your pet in costume and, while the pumpkin-carving is going on, there'll be a Pet Pawrade. Prizes for best costumes.
From noon to 2 p.m., children in costume can get a free ride on the Capital Wheel and Carousel, with an adult who has paid admission.
National Harbor information: www.nationalharbor.com.
Neighbors & other good people
Julie Koch-Michael emailed, "Enjoyed reading your column standing here in Copenhagen airport on my way to Madrid. Nice way to feel connected."
Dr. Falecia D. Williams has been inaugurated the ninth President of Prince George's Community College.
Two of my readers emailed I had a mistake in last week's obituary for Howard Voight. I said he graduated from Suitland High in 1966, but both Sue Stine Mason and Bill Robbins knew better; Howard, Sue and Bill were all proud members of Suitland's Class of 1964. Sorry about that.
Changing landscape
A Youth Curfew for those under 17 in Prince George's began Sept. 9 and was scheduled to end Oct. 12. But curfew was a success! Officials announced crime had decreased by 20 percent during the hours of curfew. That included carjackings, contact shootings and violent crime in general. Curfew has now been extended to the end of the year.
Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Oct. 12 for the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, the new crossing over the Potomac, from Newburg, Md. to Dahlgren, Va. It officially opened Oct. 13. The new Nice/Middleton Bridge replaces the Harry W. Nice Bridge which opened in 1940; despite some objections, demolition may already be underway.
Victims of Communism Museum is Washington's newest. What does it commemorate? 100 million dead! Located at the corner of 15th & I streets NW, hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Admission free; donations accepted. Info: 202-629-9500.
A home at 6802 Suitland Road recently sold for $340,000.
Politics 2022
The Gubernatorial General Election is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 8. A nearby polling place for us is the Suitland Community Park School Center, 5600 Regency Lane in Forestville, which also has Early Voting Oct. 27 through Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Even closer is Skyline Elementary School (which it isn't any more). It will be open Election Day, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
We'll be voting for Governor, Comptroller, Attorney General, U.S. Senator, other State officials, County Executive and other County officials, Judges and the Sheriff. There are also Questions to vote on, including the Legalization of Adult Use and Possession of Cannabis. I plan to set aside plenty of time to read about all 15 Questions.
A new survey by Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, recently ranked the States for the most politically-active voters. The top five, in order, are: #1 Maryland, #2 New Jersey, #3 Virginia, #4 Washington, and #5 Oregon.
Archie Archer, mechanic, cabbie, good neighbor
Granderson Lee Archer III, my delightful neighbor and a Washington Gas Light retiree, died of cancer August 22 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Ohio.
Archie, as everyone called him, was born in Buffalo Springs, Va., son of Granderson "Joe" and Ruth Archer, and grew up in Richmond. In his late teens he moved to Yonkers, N.Y., and was drafted by the Army. During his service years, he met and married Sonja Hines. Eventually, they moved to Maryland, and to Pine Lane Drive in Skyline.
During his Army years, working on aircraft, Archie discovered he was a phenomenal mechanic and could fix just about anything. His love of mechanics led him to a 30-year career as a service technician with the Washington Gas Light Company.
He was owner and operator of the motor coach bus company ASNEA, Inc. He also drove his own cab. He sometimes stopped in front of my house, called me over to the cab, and enlightened me about new commercial activity in the area. He had a yacht in his driveway for years and one time offered to sail me to an island he owned. I never saw the boat move.
In recent years he and his companion, Eileen Fluharty, lived way up in the West Virginia mountains. Joe, as Eileen affectionately called him, spent hours working with Eileen on her numerous acres of land, using his mechanical skill to repair her lawnmowers.
Survivors include his daughter Nancy (Curtis) Thomas, sons Eric Lee, Aaron Lee and Christopher Lee Archer; grandson William, great-granddaughter Kaliyah, sister, Barbara Henderson, and Eileen Fluharty. Services were at Lee Funeral Home.
Pine Lane Drive will never be the same without Archie.
Millstones
Happy Birthday to Mary Flood Dawes, Oct. 23; Daniel John Fitzgerald, Oct. 24; Anna Norris, Oct. 24; Donna Anderson, Oct. 25; Linda Ferguson Sandoval, Juanita Starke and Christopher Flaherty, Oct. 27; Diane Cvitko, Oct. 28; my grandson Isaac Gallegos, Oct. 29; Denise Williams, Kim Miller and my daughter Kathleen Shearer, Oct. 30; my sister Rosie (Mudd) Nickodemus and Don Eisenberg, Oct. 31.