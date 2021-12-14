It all began 80 years ago, in August 1941, at the five-and-dime in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jean was a clerk and Jerry a shopper. He was impressed with her and asked for a date. But she was 17 and had to get permission from her folks. Jerry was a 21-year-old sailor, home on leave from the USS San Francisco.
He returned to his ship, anchored in balmy Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Four months later, on December 7, Jerry spent the evening with friends in Honolulu, but early in the morning the frenzied announcement came, “All sailors report to their ships!”
As Jerry and fellow sailors piled into his 1932 Graham-Paige roadster, they saw billowing black smoke and heard bombs exploding. They dashed from the car and boarded the ship. Jerry never saw that roadster again.
Jerry and the USS San Francisco survived the bombing and the mayhem.
Over the next year, loving letters traveled back and forth between Nebraska and the Pacific. Then on leave, Jerry returned to Nebraska and on December 23, 1942, Gerald August Glaubitz and Jean Loree Quapp were wed at the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
After the war, Jerry went to work for the Naval Research Lab where he was a radar and Missile guidance engineer.
In August 1947 Jerry and Jean moved to 507 Maple Road in Morningside. (Jerry told me he paid $6,930 for the house and got a $100 rebate.) He became Morningside’s first chief of police, held many positions with the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department, and in 1961 became Morningside Mayor, a position he held for 43 years.
On December 7, 1991, as National President of the Pearl Harbor Survivors, Jerry, with his wife Jean, accompanied President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush to services aboard the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.
Jerry was involved in countless organizations, and the recipient of dozens of awards. In 2004 the Maple Road Circle in Morningside was dedicated to him. It is now Glaubitz Circle.
Jerry died April 26, 2005. He left behind his wife Jean, daughter Carol Lee and son Larry Glaubitz, their spouses and families. Services for him were at Bethany Lutheran Church in Suitland with burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Jean died March 19, 2014.
Happy anniversary, Jerry and Jean! And thank you! There would be no Morningside as I know it had that sailor not met that clerk at that five-and-dime in 1941.
Town of Morningside: Santa’s coming Dec. 18
Morningside has invited Santa to attend two events this Christmas season: Breakfast with Santa (8am to 10am) and Lunch with Santa (11am to 1pm). Both events are on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Municipal Center, 6901 Ames Street.
Breakfast with Santa attendees will dine on a pastry, fruit cup and drink. Lunch with Santa offers hotdog, chips and drink. There’ll be amazing entertainment at each session.
Due to social distancing, only 40 (including adults and infants) will be admitted at each session. Admission: $5 per person. For information or to make your reservation, call 301-736-2300.
Also, Morningside will hold its monthly Town Meeting Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center. Town offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Christmas Day.
Neighbors & other good people
Dolores Steinhilber, the Skyline Citizens Association’s first president when we organized back in in 1970, is seriously ill and in the hospital. In recent years she has lived in Waldorf. Her husband Gus died several years ago. Dolores is a dear friend of mine. Say a prayer for her and her family.
Jerald H. “Jerry” Thompson, 92, of Bradenton, Fla. died Aug. 1. He had a distinguished military career and was project officer on many stratospheric balloon launches, most notable “Stargazer.” He was stationed for some years at Andrews, was a member of the Andrews Players and Commander of American Legion Post 259, in Clinton. Survivors include his wife Verna Raye Hogan, children and grandchildren.
Changing landscape
Whole Foods Market Quarter Avenue, has opened in Capital Heights.
Captain White Seafood City has operated out of the District’s 200-year-old Municipal Fish Market since 1972. But no more. By Saturday, Nov. 6, the barge bearing the large flagship sign for Captain White Seafood City was gone. The Fish Market continues, but it won’t be the same.
A home at 4120 Maple Road, in Morningside, just sold for $390,00.
Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree!
This is the 99th year for the celebration of the National Christmas Tree. The ceremony was first held in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge lit a 48-foot balsam fir from Vermont, decorated with festive bulbs in red, white and green, on Christmas Eve.
Christmas season 2021 officially began in Washington as President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House the evening of Dec. 2.
The Capitol Christmas Tree traveled the county, even making a stop at Andrews, before heading to the U. S. Capitol. On Wednesday, December 1, Congressional leadership and other representatives gathered to watch the Capitol Christmas Tree flicker on and illuminate the night for the first time this year.
The Joint Base Andrews Christmas tree’s lights were turned on for the first time Dec. 1 during the base’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The ceremony kicks off the holiday season and helps foster a sense of community among base members. I appreciate it every time I drive Allentown Road, past Andrews.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my wonderful next-door neighbor Stacie Branham-Smith and Erin Nicole Brown-Sandoval, Dec. 16; Bradley Wade and David Williams III, Dec. 17; Charlene Baker and Paul Ratliff, Dec. 18; my grandson Michael Gallegos, Dec. 19; Ricky Nichols, Dec. 20; Timothy Flaherty and former Morningside Mayor Irving Robinson, Dec. 22; Paul Ford and Russ Kyser, Dec. 23.
Happy anniversary to Margaret & Leslie Greene who were wed Dec. 18, 1943, and to Pastor of Suitland Road Baptist Church, Dr. and Mrs. Kelvin McCune who married Dec. 21, 1985.