The year is just about to begin. January 2021 is the time to start thinking about what you expect for this New Year!!! Yes, the 2020 year has indeed been a year for many of us to look back and be grateful that we have made it into another year.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has indeed been a year that we must be thankful that, in spite of the things that have happen, we are still here. This was and is still happening all over the world. The sickness has hospitals and emergency rooms still full of people who are sick. Many people still are not working and are having financial problems.
Education institutions are closed. Some young students are still trying figure what will happen this year as far as their education is concerned. There, graduates who did not get the opportunity to put on a cap and gown, walk across a stage and get the deserved diploma. The recent holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as this New Year’s Eve, meant that some of us had to make celebration plans that would only include the members who live with us.
Please, just keep the faith, don’t give up. Use your telephone, computer or yell out your door or window so that your family members, neighbors, coworkers, school friends, mailman, whoever, will still know that you are still in your everyday thoughts.
Remember, do not forget those most important three w’s for safety: wear your mask, walk the safety six feet distance from people and frequently wash your hands.
All people everywhere who were blessed to have a birthday in 2020, my belated happy birthday greetings are sent to you as you look forward to another birthday in the 2021 year.
To all of you who have gone through some sickness and may still be under doctor’s care, here is a get well wish for you that you return to a healthy life. Medical institutions are full. The medical staff is indeed working hard and some work long hours. Remember to eat the right foods, drink plenty of water, get the proper rest and perhaps do some exercise.
Television time
It is indeed good to relax, sit back, enjoy that special snack as the TV displays current sports events. Enjoy this time.
To everyone, Happy New Year and have happiness in this new year.