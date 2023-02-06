It’s time to show your heart some love, especially if you are a woman. When most of us think of someone having a heart attack, we picture a man clutching his chest and struggling to breathe. But did you know that, contrary to common belief, heart disease—which is commonly manifested in the form of heart attacks—is just as common in women as it is in men? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the most common cause of death in women in the United States. Approximately one in every five female deaths are attributed to heart disease.

What is heart disease and how does it relate to heart attacks?


