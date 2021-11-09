Helen Rosemary Cordero, longtime resident of Skyline, Department of Agriculture retiree, died October 27 at home, surrounded in love and prayer by her family. She was 79.
She was the youngest of the three daughters born to Francis and Ellen Estep Burns. Tragically, her father died of TB when she was only four years old.
Helen attended Mount Calvary School in District Heights and middle school at the all-girl Villa Maria Academy in Lynchburg, Va., where she was a boarding student. She often told her children how much she loved the nuns at the Academy, and that it was there the first seeds of her devout lifelong Catholic faith were planted.
She went on to St. Cecilia Academy in Washington, graduating in 1961. Shortly after graduation she met Alfred Cordero at Mount Calvary’s young adult club. On their first date they chatted for hours at the lunch counter of Peoples Drugs in Suitland, fell in love and married in June 1962.
She graduated from the Washington School for Sectaries and went to work as secretary for the National Auto Dealers Association. In 1975 she began work with the Department of Agriculture, eventually retiring as an EEOC Manager in 2009.
Helen and Al attended the Citizens Police Academy, became active in civilian police activities and were proud of son Tim who served 25 years with the Prince George’s County Police. The day before Helen died, 21 police cars—lights flashing—honored her with a drive-by at her home.
Helen and Al were active members of the Stephanie Roper Committee, formed after Stephanie, a Frostburg State University student, was kidnapped, raped and murdered. The organization is now known as the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, Inc.
Helen was among the founders of the Skyline Citizens Association and a lector at St. Philip’s Church.
Alfred Cordero, Helen’s husband of 48 years, died Oct. 11, 2010. Survivors include their children Karen Cordero, Cathryn (Gordon) Pracht and Timothy (Rebecca) Cordero; grandchildren Sorayo, Cordero, Isabella, Sophia and Ava; great-granddaughter Adele; and sister Joan Wagner. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s with celebrants Fr. Patrick Lewis, Fr. Jeffrey Samaha and Deacon Daryll Kelley. Readings were by Bella and Sophia Cordero. Tim Cordero gave his mother’s eulogy.
Allie, Helen’s beloved Yorkie, is also in mourning.
Town of Morningside: Jerry’s 101st coming up
Morningside’s Mayor for Life, Gerald “Jerry” Glaubitz was born 101 years ago, Nov. 23, 1920.
Jerry and Jean Glaubitz moved to 507 Maple Road in August 1947. In 1949 Jerry became the Town’s first chief of police. In 1961 he was elected mayor, a position he held for 43 years. As mayor he played a key role in getting storm drains, sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and a town hall. He also, at different times, served as chief, president and chaplain for the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. Morningside wouldn’t be Morningside if we hadn’t had Jerry.
I’ll pay a birthday tribute to him in an upcoming column. And I would like to run remembrances of those in our community who knew Jerry. If you have a fond memory of him to share, send it to me at muddmm@aol.com along with your name and where you lived at the time.
Morningside meeting
The monthly Morningside Town Meeting is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
November is Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month. We live in Prince George’s which once was the traditional land of the Mattapanient, the Patuxent, the Piscataway, the Moyaone, the Pamunkey and the Accokeek. Check the County libraries for programs celebrating Heritage Month.
My son Mike McHale and his wife Sandy drove from El Paso, Texas, to spend two weeks helping me with all sorts of things. Last week they left here for Luddington, Mich., where Sandy’s 95-year-old mother Doris is recovering from a fall that broke her wrist. (Say a prayer for Doris.) In route, they turned off the Pennsylvania Turnpike to photograph seven covered bridges in Bedford County. The photos are beautiful!
Changing landscape
In recent weeks, the organization Save the Zebras has set up cameras and put out hay for feed. However, they have now been told by Animal Control to take the cameras down and stop feeding the two zebras still at-large. They believe it’s likely these well-meaning people are interfering with the department’s plan to catch them.
Telfair Blvd. has become a major artery near the Branch Avenue Metro. Once just open land, there is the new headquarters of CIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) and Restaurant Row which boasts such eateries as Allure, Aspire, and ViaRoma Pizzeria.
A home at 4306 Offut Drive in Skyline has been sold for $390,000.
Stephanie Marshall, Census Bureau retiree
Stephanie Mary (McDonald) Marshall, longtime resident of District Heights, mother of 7, grandmother of 15, great-grandma of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 2, died Oct. 3 in Bowie. She was 89.
She was born in Washington, graduated from Anacostia High School, and worked at the Census Bureau, retiring in 1997.
She enjoyed swimming, camping, crabbing, the Chesapeake Bay, puzzles, crocheting, butterflies, and caring for her family. She loved to dance.
Her husband of 48 years, Jesse E. Marshall, and son Karl predeceased her. Survivors include her children, Mark, Candace, Brian, Teresa, Kathryn and Dorothy, and many, many grandchildren. Memorial Mass was at Sacred Heart Chapel on the Hill, in Bowie.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kendra MacLean and Katie Frostbutter, Nov. 18; Herbert Hanson and Andrew Boone, Nov. 20; Linda Cullinan and Brea Sandy-Hanson, Nov. 21; Dolores Steinhilber, Stephanie White, Sharon McKlveen and Jill Flaherty Kimmel, Nov. 22; Leslie Greene, Nov. 23; Ben Gryskewicz and Mike Waby, Nov. 24; Avanna Williams and Andrew Gryskewicz, Nov. 25; Julie Koch-Michael and Darryl Moss, Nov. 26.
Happy anniversary to Paul and Sharon Locke on November 22.
One hundred years ago, Nov. 11, 1921, the body of an unidentified American soldier, killed during World War I, was buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a grave now known as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.