There are still several things to do this month. The Christmas Tree has arrived and is being decorated. It has been seen on TV and in newspapers. You can ride in town to get a quick view if you want to.
Another beautiful Christmas event is the Festival of Lights at Watkins Regional Park located in Upper Marlboro. “Over a million lights form dazzling displays of archways” as well as holiday scenes and fairytale characters for you to enjoy seeing as you drive down the specific road. You are asked to make a donation of canned goods to aid local food banks. This is open to the public Nov. 30 until Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., costing $10.00 per car with discounts.
The Museum Store at The Old Jail Museum at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown will be open 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can call the museum at 240-925-3427 for more information.
Get ready, get ready
November, the 11th calendar month, is gone. December is here. The weather is changing. The sun comes up later and goes down much earlier. Be careful if you are out, walking or driving as this can make a difference in your daily life. People said that Thanksgiving was so different this year. Many of us had to make changes in where we would be for that day, who we could invite to be with us or if we need to be concerned or interest in that day.
Someone who is single and perhaps living alone will have to decide what to do. She went to the local grocery store, made her way to the frozen food department and good some foods to fix and eat. She got some frozen sliced turkey with stuffing, mashed white potatoes and gravy. She picked another frozen package that had macaroni and cheese with broccoli. She went to the fresh vegetable table and got a medium sweet potato. She also got a small jar of cranberry sauce and some cooked cornbread. The cooking included baking the sweet potato, the turkey packet as well as the macaroni goodies. Later, she added cornbread. Yes, indeed it was a good Thanksgiving dinner which she enjoyed even though she was eating alone.
The stores have already put up Christmas decorations. Even the television is getting us in the mood for this holiday. The items can be purchased if you go to the store or if you use your telephone or computer. Will Santa Clause be at the stores to talk to the children? Will there be an opportunity to get a picture sow people, especially the children remember this day? Have fun and enjoy the holiday.
My biggest task that I have starts just before Thanksgiving when I go to several grocery stores to purchase items to make homemade fruitcake. The recipe was passed down to me, from my mother who got the recipe from her mother, my grandmother makes a wonderful fruit cake. Some of the ingredients are to be only one pound in weight. Some of these items come in less than one pound packages. I finally found a store that sold packages that were a little over a half pound.
A great thing was that the nuts were not in shells. It takes several days to prepare the ingredients for the cake as you have to mix some items that have to be put into the refrigerator, beat some items then mix the two together. Later you have prepare you cake dishes to put the mixture into them for oven baking. You later remove the cakes from the pans and let them sit overnight. The cakes are wrapped and are now ready to eat. Yes it is delicious. Yes it does make Christmas special. I enjoy this cake while I sip High’s Eggnog mixed with the liquid High’s Eggnog.
Do you have any Christmas Goodies to share? If so, please call me.