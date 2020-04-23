How I'm surviving the coronavirus — by not leaving the house

I keep hearing how old people (like me) are dying of the virus. So, I’m not leaving the house.
But, I’m lucky. My daughter Kathleen Shearer came from West Chester, Ohio, in early March to be here for my 91st birthday. She thought she’d stay a week or two. She’s still here. Tough on her but lucky for me. She’s a wonderful help, and very good company!
Together we do jigsaws, watch movies, and are taking turns reading “Waiting for Godot.” Today we took a short walk and visited — six feet apart — with my neighbor Freda. Kathleen and I attend daily Mass online at her church (St. Maxmilian Kolbe in Ohio) or mine (St. Philip the Apostle in Camp Springs), at the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington and sometimes with the Pope in Rome. We figure we need all the help we can get.
Every morning The Washington Post delivery woman tosses my paper right under my front door. God bless her! And the mail person still brings the mail, such as it is.
I now have my meds mailed. And granddaughter Heather does an early morning grocery run once a week.
Sometimes family members sit on the back deck and visit with us through the screen door.
And I just ordered more jigsaws from Springbok.
Graduations we can’t attend
I’ll miss seeing granddaughter Claire Mudd graduate from the University of Maryland; granddaughter Sarah McHale graduate from Long Reach High School in Columbia, Md.; and great-granddaughter Mary graduate from eighth grade at St. Philip’s.
I am proud of them and I’ll still send graduation gifts.
Please let me know about the graduation ceremonies you’re missing out on. Send to muddmm@aol.com.
Ed’s is open for business
As the COVID-19 situation continues, Ed’s Plant World in Clinton is taking the health and safety of staff, their families, valued customers and local community seriously. As an open-air garden center, they’re continuing day-to-day operations and deliveries with some modifications: Office area limited to maximum of three customers, and hand sanitizer available, shopping cart handles, doors, counters, sanitized throughout the day, office door and windows open for air circulation, and social distancing between staff and customers required.
“We are thankful to have served the Southern Maryland community for almost 40 years.” Ed emailed. “We hope our valued customers will continue to support our small business and enjoy this beautiful time of year outside.” Info: 301-372-6690, info@edsplantworld.com.
Morningside’s VFD still working hard
On March 17 they sent word: “Busy nights make for empty bays ... The Engine Company, Rescue Squad, and Ambulance are all out serving the citizens on separate incidents. Two crews and a dedicated ambulance up and ready for the night!”
Be counted
I went online and filled out my census form. It took me less than five minutes. I hope you’ve also done so.
As Morningside Mayor Benn Cann wrote in his letter to the town, “The census is our family photo and we need you in the picture.” He went on to say, “It only happens every 10 years and we lose, as a town, $18,000 for every person not counted.”
And as Census 2020 says, “When you’re counted in the census, you count. You count for how much congressional representation your state gets. And you also help inform where billions in spending will go for things like health care, education, and infrastructure.”
If you’ve not done so, you can still complete the census online and by phone until Aug. 14. Take the time to complete your census at my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
And remember that the U.S. Census Bureau is our local business, right here in Prince George’s County, only about three miles from my front door. Many of you reading this probably worked there. Or your folks did. In Morningside/Skyline we have a lot of census retirees.
National Harbor’s 12th birthday
It’s hard to believe that only 12 years ago this spring, National Harbor, on the Potomac River just below the Beltway in Prince George’s County, opened April 1, 2008. At the time, developer Milton V. Peterson said, “Our goal is to make this one of the greatest places in the country and the world.” And so it has become.
There’s MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets, Gaylord and other resort hotels, restaurants of all kinds, free concerts and movies in the summer, and the Capital Wheel ($15, adults; $11.25, 12 and under; discounts for seniors and military). And more happening all the time.
Former Morningsider dies at 88
Lois (Clubb) West, 88, formerly of Allies Road in Morningside, died at the home of her daughter, Roxanne, on Nov. 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Raymond and Ethel Owens.
During her years in our area, Lois was active at St. Philip’s Church and held several jobs, including hostess at the Holiday Inn on Allentown Road.
Her husband of 45 years, Curtis “Curt” West, died four years ago. Son Raymond Clubb was killed when an 18-wheeler struck him after he got out of his disabled truck on the Beltway.
Lois is survived by her children, Joyce Lamantia, Robert “Bobby” Clubb and Roxanne Drake; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grands; and three siblings.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Sue Stine McConkey-Mason, Daisy Young (her 91st!), Kenia Spivey and my grandson, David McHale, April 25; G.A. DeFelice, April 26; Michael Call, April 27; Hazel Ball (her 93rd), Beverly Gotshall Marquis, DJ Fowler and Jessica Phipps, April 28; Lael McCune and Morningside Councilman Todd Mullins, April 30.
Happy 48th anniversary to Jan and Cindy Smith on April 28, 1972.