Jean Murray

Jean Murray is the System Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Luminis Health. She has over 26 years of experience in infection control, outbreak surveillance and epidemiology.

 Luminis Health Photo

You’ve probably heard the warnings of a “tripledemic” this winter.

With flu cases already trending above previous years’ totals, and cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) rising rapidly among children and the elderly, it’s especially important to take extra precautions to stay safe this fall and winter. You may be weary of messages to “get vaccinated,” but they’re being repeated for good reasons.

Jean Murray is the System Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Luminis Health. She has over 26 years of experience in infection control, outbreak surveillance and epidemiology.

Tags