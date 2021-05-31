The McHales held their annual Crab Feast on Sunday, May 23. As usual, son John McHale made it all possible.
I provided the picnic table and the grill.
John arrived with a half-bushel of crabs from Wild Seafood in Jessup and the accouterments necessary for the feast: pop-up canopy, large shade-curtain, 30-inch-wide craft paper for the tablecloth, 5-gallon painter's buckets for shell-trash, two electric fans to keep the bugs away and cool the crabbers, crab knives and Old Bay.
Hotdogs were cooked on the grill.
Family arrived with potato salad, coleslaw, deviled eggs, meatballs, veggies, corn-on-the-cob and other tasty picnic-style vittles.
There was beer.
The guests included my sisters Rosie Nickodemus (who did her first crab) and Stella Thelen (who wouldn't) from Saginaw, Michigan, my local children and grandkids, and a few cicadas.
Neighbors & other good people
The anonymous winners of a $731.1 million jackpot—the largest in Maryland lottery history—finally claimed their prize.
Sandra L. Christensen, 78, active member of Oxon Hill Lutheran Church and Cornerstone Lutheran in Carmel, Ind., died Oct. 13, 2020. She was known for pencil drawings of historic buildings and churches in Southern Maryland. She was the widow of Edward Christianson. Survivors include children, grandchildren and great-grands. Services were in Indiana; burial will be at Arlington.
Town of Morningside
Morningside has two meetings coming up: Work Session, Tuesday, June 8, 7p.m., Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m., both at the Town Hall. For information: 301-736-2300.
Karen Rooker, Clerk-Treasurer for Morningside, emailed this information to correct the tax report I had in last week's column:
"The tax increase that is mentioned in your column is from Prince George's County. The Town is not raising taxes. The tax rate is staying the same, however the Town will see a slight increase in revenue because we did not lower the taxes as to receive the same amount as last year. So if someone is paying more, it is due to the increase in property values in the Town not because the Council raised taxes."
Our talented schoolkids
Virtual Talent Show winners at Benjamin D. Foulois, in Morningside, are: Best Overall Performance, Brynn Brown; Most Creative Performance, Madison Streets; Funniest Performance, Solomon Sloan; and Most Challenging Performance, Braxton St. Hill.
Mykha Lizette Floresca and Jaina Dotson, both of Oxon Hill High School, were among 300 students from Calvert, Charles and Prince George's counties to win awards for projects during the 2021 Maryland History Day competition. Mykha placed 1st in Senior Individual Exhibits for her project, "Talking to Ourselves: Blueprints of the Mind." Jaina won for her documentary, "Communication in History: Posters and Protest Signs in the Black Freedom Struggle."
For more information on the Maryland Day winners, go to www.mdhistoryday.org.
Changing landscape
The New State of the Art Medical Center is opening on June 12 in Largo. It will provide improved access to primary and ambulatory care services, and serve as a tertiary care center for critically ill patients. I'll tell you more about it in next week's column.
There's a big field recently cleared on Auth Road. I think it used to house what I called the Weather Building. Will be watching to see what it becomes.
The cicadas have been singing and the trees are cluttered with exoskeletons. But I've only seen about 10 live cicadas in my yard and am feeling rejected.
A home at 5811 Suitland Road recently sold for $234,000.
One Maryland One Book
OMOB was started in 2007 by Maryland Humanities. Each year a book is chosen, and Marylanders are encouraged to read it.
The 2021 selection is "The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay" who wrote one essay each day over a year and took the time to find delights in everyday life. I'll check it out.
Among my favorite OMOB reads over the years are: (2018) "Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence," by Tim Junkin; (2015) The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown; and (2013) "King Peggy: An American Secretary, Her Royal Destiny, and the Inspiring Story of How She Changed an African Village," by Peggielene Bartels and Eleanor Herman.
Go to the One Maryland One Book website for a good OMOB selection for your Book Club.
Emma Moreno, worked Presidential Inaugural Committees
Emma Tamez Moreno, 84, of Upper Marlboro, Census Bureau executive, died April 23. She was born in San Antonio and married her high school sweetheart David in 1955. As a military family they were stationed in France, California, Panama City, the Philippines and Andrews AFB.
After moving to Maryland, she worked for the Census Bureau, served as the Deputy Director of the Bureau's Congressional Affairs Office 1992-1996 and as Special Assistant to the Director of the Census Bureau 1992-2000. After retiring, she became Director of Federal Affairs for the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Emma worked with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, multiple Presidential Inaugurals, her local senior center and Brookfield United Methodist Church in Upper Marlboro.
She's survived by husband David, three children, two grandchildren, and her sister, Eileen Laskowski. Services were at Lee Funeral Home with burial in the Brookfield UMC Cemetery. Exploring new places was her favorite hobby.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Fay Norton-Cummings, June 6; Malik Reed, June 6; Trisha Reamy, June 7; Ryan Fowler, John Nichols, June 8; Robin Murphy and Rev. Frank Ways, June 9; Laura Smith Jenkins, June 10; Fannie Dimes and Meghan Trexler Decker, June 11;
Pedro Swann and Jennifer Jenkins McClelland, June 11; Keenus Clark and Shirley Profhit, June 12.
Happy 27th anniversary to former Morningside Council Member Carol (Kline) and Dr. Tom DeGraba, June 4; and to Bucky and Debbie Tretler, their 45th, June 5.