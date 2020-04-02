I lived through an epidemic 74 years ago: San Antonio, 1946

In May 1946 I was a senior at Our Lady of the Lake High School, a Catholic girls’ school in San Antonio, Texas. I was excited about graduating. My last glee club concert was coming up. Our senior play was scheduled. Our senior prom was planned and I’d already asked a handsome G.I. to be my escort. His name was Jack Keen.
Then polio struck! Pools closed, and schools, camps, theaters and lots more. Panic set in.
Our Lady of the Lake was a boarding school. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors were sent home. All seniors (boarders and day-hops like me) moved into a large room, with very high ceilings and big windows. And a bat!
I remember the screaming as that intruder swooped over our beds. Finally one of the sisters trapped the bat between the window screen and the glass and let him out.
Our concert and the play were canceled. The prom was canceled (and we already had our dance cards filled out). On graduation day, we dressed in our long white dresses and gathered on stage for the ceremony, looking out at the empty auditorium. I remember calling home after graduation and crying. I needed my family.
I don’t recall how long the epidemic lasted. But World War II was winding down. Mom and Dad (who had headed the medical department at Kelly Field) piled us seven kids into a house trailer and we journeyed across country, back to our pre-war home in Saginaw, Mich.
In San Antonio that year, 85 contracted the disease and 11 died. We called it infantile paralysis and thought it was caused by mosquitoes and flies. In 1949 there was another San Antonio epidemic and again in 1952. The March of Dimes charity was founded to help the many victims countrywide.
In 1956 a vaccine was introduced and I remember getting that shot. By 1962 Dr. Albert Sabin had introduced the first oral polio vaccine.
But, I’ll never forget 1946.
Just as we will never forget the coronavirus epidemic of 2020.
Morningside election 2020
The election is slated for Monday, May 4, at the Town Hall. There will be special registration on Monday, April 6, 1 to 9 p.m., to allow those not registered to vote in the town to do so.
Four candidates are running for two town council seats, currently held by Sharon Fowler and Katie Blade. Katie has chosen not to run again. As Mayor Cann says in his letter to the town, “We appreciate the time and energy she has given to the Town the last two terms. She will be missed.”
Four longtime town residents are running. They include incumbent Sharon Fowler, John Anthony, Dave Williams and Sheila V. Scott. I’ll tell you more about them in next week’s column.
Coming up in Morningside … maybe
Morningside’s office is closed for now, but if you call 301-736-7440, you’ll get instructions. The following activities may be cancelled, but just in case:
• April 14: town work session, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall (officially, the Morningside Municipal Center).
• April 21: regular town meeting, 7 p.m.
• May 4: Morningside elections, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• May 12: work session, 7 p.m.
• May 18: new council members sworn in, 7 p.m.
Neighbors and other good people
Sara Dwyer of Morningside had a note on the Nextdoor Town of Morningside website about how deer butchered her little trees last year. She’s trying to do something about it this year but says, “the deer mostly just stand in the yard and stare at me.”
The Rev. Francis Bober, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington for more than 50 years, died Jan. 24. He was associate pastor at Mount Calvary, Forestville, 1970-71; St. Mary’s in Upper Marlboro, 1991-1993; and then chaplain for Prince George’s General Hospital.
County council members were among special guests at the recent ribbon-cutting for the new Creative Suitland Arts Center, a project of Joe’s Movement Emporium in partnership with the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County. The center is located at 4719 Silver Hill Road in Suitland.
Changing landscape
Mama Stella’s is open for carryout ordering. For the mouth-watering menu, go to www.mamastellasrestaurante.com. The address 7918 Old Branch Ave. in Clinton. (Too bad you missed the corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day.)
The Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park has closed its doors. This magnificent art deco movie-house opened Oct. 29, 1936, with its huge screen and fresh popcorn. Perhaps you went to see “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 1968 or “Star Wars” in 1977 or “Jurassic Park” in 1993 at the Uptown. My favorite was “Lawrence of Arabia.” I hope the owners find a way to keep this gem open.
The new MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute opened its doors Feb. 27 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. Dr. Stephen “Eric” Rubenstein is the medical director of the Institute.
Evelyn McKeown of Woodland Road
Evelyn Caroline McKeown, longtime resident in Morningside, died Dec. 2, three weeks before her 94th birthday.
She was born in Mechanicsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. McKeown in 2003 and her granddaughter Pamela D. Bellani.
Survivors include daughter Barbara Phipps (Larry), sons E. Donald McKeown (Patty) and Wayne L. McKeown (Kimi), six grandchildren and nine great-grands.
Services were at Lee’s Funeral Home with burial at Washington National Cemetery. Those desiring to honor Evelyn can send donations to the Oxon Hill Food Pantry, P.O. Box 0934, Temple Hills, MD 20757.
