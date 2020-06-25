Ihrie: priest, pilot, chaplain, captain, pastor and fisherman

Father Bernard R. Ihrie Jr. of Edgewater, a priest of the Washington Archdiocese, died June 6. He was 93.
He was born in Washington, D.C, the son of Helen and Bernard R. Ihrie Sr. He graduated from Gonzaga High School and attended George Washington University before serving in the Navy during World War II. After deciding to enter the priesthood, he attended St. Charles and St. Mary’s seminaries in Baltimore. He was ordained by Archbishop O’Boyle on June 4, 1955.
Father Ihrie served as associate pastor at Little Flower in Bethesda and during those years he received his license as a private pilot and became a chaplain for the Air National Guard. In 1961 while an associate pastor at St. Mark’s in Hyattsville, he was called to active duty and joined the Air Force as a chaplain. He served six years, stateside and in Taiwan, before leaving the service as a captain.
He returned and was named associate pastor at Holy Redeemer in Kensington. In 1970, he was appointed pastor at St. Mary’s in Bryantown and in 1983 pastor at St. Philip the Apostle in Camp Springs. After eight years, a new pastor arrived but Father Ihrie stayed on as senior priest. During his years at St. Philip’s he met regularly with the Sodality and SPRED, or Special Religious Education, two of his favorite ministries.
He was often seen around the parish, even sometimes at meetings, in the company of his dachshund, Sam.
About 1983, he purchased a Gateway PC DOS-based computer for the parish and began the process of developing a software program to assist parishes in preparing various reports required by the archdiocese. One of the first projects was a parish census.
He retired in 1997 and moved to Edgewater with his new dachshund, Peanut. He enjoyed fishing for rock fish off his 22-foot outboard boat, Two Plugs.
Father Irhie was brother of the late William “Ed” Ihrie and Charles Ihrie; brother-in-law of Linda Ihrie-Mihm. Survivors include many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s with burial at Gate of Heaven.
During his years at St. Philip’s, he had a sign on the rectory door: “Beware, Attack Dachshund.” I hope there are dachshunds in Heaven.
Report from Morningside VFD
The evening of June 12, “Squad 27 was dispatched to the 5200 block of Saint Barnabas Road for an investigation of a vehicle into a house.
First arriving units found one car that had hit the house with one patient trapped in the back seat. The crew of Squad 27 quickly stabilized the car, removed the passenger side rear door and extricated the patient.” Earlier, the squad took on a small apartment fire as the search company on Curtis Drive in Co. 29’s area.
Ready for golf?
The Forestville Pregnancy Center has a tournament for you. It’s scheduled for Aug. 11 at Oak Creek Golf Course. Beginning June 30, registration can be by GiveDirect, by mail, 3611 Branch Ave. #102, Temple Hills MD 20748, or by phone, 301-627-8323. The fee is $125, which covers breakfast, snacks and refreshments during the day, lunch, door prizes and much more. There will be four Hole-in-One holes with a chance to win $10,000 at one of the designated holes.
If you are not a golfer, consider sponsoring the tournament for $150. For information contact them at www.forestvillepregnancycenter.org.
Changing landscape
Development continues at a large site on Allentown Road near Branch Avenue. Among the businesses planned are a Wawa, convenience store and gas station, and Lidl, a German international discount supermarket. The project plans “60 townhouses, upscale amenities and outdoor activity area, pedestrian and neighborhood-scale streets, park landscaping and streetscape with courtyards, plazas and parks.” The name of the new community is Andrews Allentown
Joint Base Andrews has changed Wings: The 11th Wing is returning to its previous home, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. And the 316th Wing has come to Andrews.
Eats
BARR_EATS has opened near the Branch Avenue Metro. They offer one protein & two sides for $15. The protein: blackened lemon butter salmon, Old Bay lemon butter shrimp, lobster tail or thick cut NY strip steak. Call 202-340-0112 for information about ordering, menu and delivery.
Quickway Japanese Hibachi is celebrating its grand opening at The Landing in Clinton. For more info call 240-318-5302.
Morningside Memories: 1958
The McHale family moved from San Francisco to Skyline 62 years ago this week, June 1958. We bought 5904 (now, 4304) Skyline Drive from John and Audrey Braun for $21,000. We were delighted, and still are, with the trees and our friendly neighbors.
We learned we go could go to Sunday Mass in the multipurpose room of Morningside School. But where to shop?
Fortunately, The Women’s Civic Group of Morningside had just issued a 1957 Morningside Directory. We found a full-page ad by attorney/realtor John McAllister, of Pine Lane, who had listed our house for sale.
We shopped for food — as listed in the directory — at G.I. Market, A & J Super Market in Forestville and B. K. Miller in Clinton. For hardware: Frank J. Campbell’s and Coral Hills Firestone Store. For clothing: Bo Peep Shop, Darling Dress Shop, Nat Lewis and the Lane Shops.
For restaurants: China Sea, Shuler’s, El Rancho and Skyline Tavern. Barbershop: Johnson’s. Beauty shop: Eleanor’s at 305 Larkspur. Avon Products: Alvina Beardmore at 221 Woodland Road. Notary Public: H. W. Shugarts, 414 Morgan Road.
Do you remember any of these?
Milestones
Happy birthday to Rose Hoffman, Veda Curcio, Shawn Kumra and Cathryn (Cordero) Pracht, June 27; Mike Dudding, Juanita Eppard, Erica R. Webb, EvaMarie Anthony and my granddaughter, Leah Katherine Mudd, June 28; Faith “Dycki” Brown, Alexis Schuler and my great-grandson, Wesley McHale, June 29; Karen (Beardmore) Ellis, June 30; Ruth LaBelle and Jordan Foster, July 1; Sharon Simms, Matthew Clark and Megan Frostbutter, July 2.
Happy 34th anniversary to Jack and Kimberly Hay on June 28; and to Carl and Sue (Stine) Mason, their 35th anniversary on June 29.
And to all of you, a happy — but safe — Fourth of July!