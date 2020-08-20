It's been long in coming (since October 1999!), but the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial will officially open on the Mall Sept. 17. It pays tribute to Ike as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II and the 34th President of the United States. Reviewers say it's particularly spectacular at night.
The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, over the Anacostia River, had its sixth arch installed Aug. 13 and is on track to open next year. It'll replace the bridge we've been driving for 70 years.
On Sept. 24 Washington gets its central library (MLK Library) back after a 3½-year, $211 million renovation. One million books, vast rows of public computers, six stories of D.C. history, movies, games, art supplies, power tools and music, and a new rooftop garden overlooking downtown—all of it free to browse and borrow. I already have my DC library card ready to go.
In last week's column I wondered about the future of JC Penney in Forestville. Stephanie White wrote that it's not closing. However she said the JC Penney at Woodmore, near Wegmans, is closing at the end of September. The women's store, Catherines, and Modell's, in the shopping center at exit 13 off the Beltway, will close.
Daughter Sheila and I ate recently at the new Quickway Poke Bowl in the Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center in Clinton. We watched them prepare our order; all employees wore masks and gloves. I felt comfortable eating there and my lunch was delicious. I can't wait to go again.
Neighbors & other good people
Robert "Bob" St. Pierre, 75, who was Chair of the English Department and later, Director of Studies/Vice Principal at Bishop McNamara HS, died July 12 in his Huntingtown home. After 15 years at McNamara, he had become Director of Student Development and an English Professor at Prince George's Community College.
Salisbury University named some of our local students to the Spring Dean's List, including William Hall, Imani Pendarvis and Makayla Smith of District Heights; Donald McNeill and Akirah Thomas of Suitland; and Leah Artis and Jada Odom of Temple Hills.
Carol Tucker, daughter of Virginia Rosch whose obit I ran in this column two weeks ago, sent corrections. I listed Virginia as having lived recently in Brentwood. Carol said her mom never lived there; that she had been a resident at Country Home Assisted Living in Harwood for the past two years. A service was held for her on July 25 at Ft. Lincoln. Sorry, Carol, for the misinformation. I appreciate being corrected (and often am).
Morningside #27
Through my front window, I can see the Morningside fire engines and ambulances racing down Suitland Road. I hear them every time that siren is employed. So I regularly check their website for news when I write this column.
Typical of their workload, during the week of July 31 they worked a fire in a single-family home in the 6800 block of Woodland Road in Morningside. They extricated someone from a car on fire on Ritchie Road. And returning from another run, they were dispatched to the 5100 block of Allentown Road for a bedroom fire and performed "primary and secondary searches."
Later they responded to a fire on Clayton Lane Drive, in Skyline. I don't know if there was much damage. I only know It's a comfort to have the Morningside Volunteer Firefighters just down Skyline Hill.
Census 2020
Just a friendly reminder that The 2020 Census is still being taken and is vital to Morningside and other communities for getting their fair share of funding for all sorts of services. (Think: hospitals, parks, libraries, roads & bridges.) Failure to take the survey hurts us for the next ten years. Please, take the very few minutes to fill out this vital survey. For those of you who aren't sure how, go to https://2020census.gov.
Down in Brownsville, Texas, my daughter Therese is training before going door-to-door registering those who have not yet done so.
July Wildman, Potomac High Peppermint Piper
Judith Ann "Judy" Wildman, 66, of Edinburg, Va., formerly of Hillcrest Heights and a Potomac HS graduate, died July 31.
She was born in Washington, daughter of Marian and Joseph Goheens, and grew up in Hillcrest Heights. At Potomac High she was a cheerleader and member of the Peppermint Pipers, a nationally-recognized teen singing group.
After high school, Judy worked for the Navy Department and later for the U.S. Travel & Tourism Administration at the Department of Commerce where she met her future husband Robert "Bob" Wildman. They wed August 3, 1980.
Judy and Bob lived in Saudi Arabia for three years, working for JECOR, a U.S. Government sponsored technology exchange task force. After returning stateside, Judy worked briefly for NASA's Office for Space Flight. But, her career job was as office manager at the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston.
Her parents and brother Joseph W. "Billy" Goheens, Jr, predeceased her. Bob, her husband of 40 years, survives her. A graveside service will be held later at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Wayne Anderson, Barbara Phipps and Gavin Michael Glaubitz, Aug. 22; Joseph R. Maiden, Jr., Aug. 23; Edith Hull, Aug. 26; twins Anthony and Avery Simmons, Shirley Holmes, Chris Busky and William Fowler, Aug. 27.
Happy anniversary to my next-door neighbors, John and Stacie Smith, who will celebrate their 17th on Aug. 23.
Email me (muddmm@aol.com) with birthdays and weddings. Many I have on my long roster are celebrating in Heaven.