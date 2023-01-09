This may be the year you make changes in your life. Losing weight and keeping it off isn’t easy, no matter how hard you try. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, chances are you’ve tried changing your diet and exercise routines many times without seeing lasting results. In fact, if you have a body mass index (BMI) of greater than 35, the chances of reaching a normal body weight for a lasting period of time is less than one percent, according to research by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Weight loss surgery could be the answer. If you’ve been wondering if you might be a candidate, we’re here to help you sort through some important considerations. You can start by finding answers to these questions:


Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, Dr. Courtney Doyle, and Dr. Jilian Nicholas are bariatric surgeons at Luminis Health.