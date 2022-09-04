Not getting a good night’s sleep can compromise your brain performance, mood and health. Plus, you just won’t feel great the next day.

The American Medical Association says approximately 30 million Americans have sleep apnea — a condition that interferes with sleep — but only 6 million are diagnosed with it.

Timothy Lady, RRT, is manager of the sleep center at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Luminis Health offers comprehensive, fully integrated services for patients with sleep disorders.