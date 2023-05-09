Aliya Jones, MD

Aliya Jones, MD

 LUMINIS HEALTH PHOTO

Life can be tough. There are the daily stresses, unexpected events and relentless responsibilities that can all be challenging. At times, we can feel overwhelmed and may need a little extra support. It may surprise you to hear one in five experience a diagnosed mental health condition each year. How can you help a loved one, friend, co-worker or family member who may be going through a hard time? Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s give you a mental health first-aid kit of sorts.

Recognizing the signs


Aliya Jones, MD, is the Executive Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Luminis Health.