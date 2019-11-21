The Marlton Pool located at 8410 Wexford Road in Marlton has indeed been a good place for residents, young and old, to come out and enjoy. This pool provided an opportunity for youth who attend local care centers to come to this pool and cool off with a swim. They have swimming lessons for kids and adults so that they can learn valuable aquatic safety skills. The pool has also been the site for people who had their chance to socialize and swim with their friends and family members celebrating birthdays, family reunions and graduations.
The nonprofit Marlton pool board thanks the community for their support of the pool during the 2019 swimming season. Also, the community extends thanks for the support and help provided by the Prince George’s County Council, state representatives and the M-NCPPC. The Marlton pool board states that “it is not too early to enquire about special daily rates and space for the day care center or to reserve a date to use the pavilion for a party.” There are openings for lifeguards. If you are interested or want more information, please contact the pool at marltonpool@gmail.com.
Fun on the bay
Friends, family and pets are invited to come out and experience the more than 60 holiday lights displays at the Lights on the Bay in Sandy Point Park, Route 50 at exit 32 in Anne Arundel County. The “Let’s Deck the Paws Together” event will be held Nov. 24 until Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. Call 410-268-4388 if you want more information about this 25 years in lights event.
Senior performing arts troupe show
There will be two shows presented by our own multi-talented Camp Springs seniors at the Camp Springs senior activity center at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs on Thursday, Nov. 21. The first show is from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., and the second show from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Admission to this event is free, but they ask that you bring your donation of canned goods which will support our local food bank. Your M-NCPPC senior ID card is required for this “show up” event and registration is not required. The phone numbers at this center are 301-449-0490 and TTY 301-699-2544 if you want additional information.
The Camp Springs senior activity center has lots of activities that are available for everyone. They have free health services sponsored by Prince George’s health department and doctors community hospital once a month where there is free screening for diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure, plus medication review and education. Check with the center for the date the next free health services will be available.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They offer classes for your learning, exercises, dancing and several other interesting classes available. They have a free movie once a month where you receive light refreshments. The Nov. 22 movie is “The Great Gatsby.” You must bring your M-NCPPC senior ID card for this “show up” event where no registration is required.
‘A Christmas Carol’ is playing
The musical, “A Christmas Carol,” based on the Charles Dickens story, will be playing at the Bowie Playhouse in Bowie starting Nov. 15 until Dec. 14. This is from the book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.