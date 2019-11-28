Victorian Christmas is coming to the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House. See the house decorated as it would have been in 1865. There may be a Civil War encampment and a Civil War Santa and there is an admission fee, payable at the door. Hours are Friday, Dec. 6, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The house is in beautiful, rural Charles County, 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Info: 301-274-9358.
History’s Home for the Holidays at the Surratt House Museum runs through Dec. 15. The historic house will be decorated in the style of the mid-1800s with exhibits of antique toys, cards and more. On Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., there will be a free Merry Christmas Magic Show starring Michael Cantori. The Surratt House is at 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton. Info: 301-868-1121.
The 33rd Annual Winter Festival of Lights —more than 2.5 million of them! — opens Nov. 29 and will continue through New Years Day, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each night. Cost: $10 car/van; $20 minibus/limo; $30/bus; $20/multi-visit pass. Bring canned goods for local food banks. The address is 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro. Info: 301-218-6700. Free festival spectacles while supplies last.
The Gingerbread House Contest & Show begins Friday, Nov. 29, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 15, at Darnall’s Chance House Museum. You’ll be able to cast votes for Best in Viewer. The winner gets $275. And I promise you’ll enjoy the show. Darnall’s Chance is in Upper Marlboro, on a hill overlooking Schoolhouse Pond. Admission: $2.
ICE! continues though Dec. 30 at National Harbor, featuring the 1957 Dr. Seuss classic, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” which you enjoy while walking through the ice sculpture. Prices: $25/child and $33/adult.
The Knights of Columbus in Forestville is hosting Christmas Cookie Decorating Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 to 4 p.m. All cookies and decorating items will be provided — for decorating and for eating. The event is open to all.
Breakfast with Santa in Morningside
Morningside’s annual “Breakfast with Santa!” is coming up Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Morningside Fire House. Menu: pancakes, sausage, fruit, water and orange juice. All kids 12 and under will receive a gift from Santa.
There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, entertainment, raffles/door prizes and Santa. Cost: $6 per person. Registration required: Call Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 301-736-2301, or email klblade@morningsidemd.gov.
Also, bring unused gloves, hats, socks, scarfs or blankets for the needy and receive an entry for a special raffle — one raffle ticket per item.
Neighbors & other good people
Ray Short, formerly of Morningside and now Hughesville, is proud of his wife Jill. On her website she is “wife, mom, grandma, court interpreter, child abuse advocate and Mrs. Southern Maryland International 2020.” She was born in Micronesia and speaks the language. I went to the internet and looked up the country: “The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands.”
Suitland High Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th anniversary Oct. 12 at Ocean Pines Yacht Club near Ocean City. I know it was a great time and wish someone had let me know beforehand. Morningside/Skyline grads that attended, email me (muddmm@aol.com) with a report.
The Knights of Columbus in Forestville have announced their Knights and Families of the Month: Robert White was the Knight of the Month for September, Dave Cropper for October. The Weilers were Family of the Month for September, Karle and Opal Crawford for October.
I did it again. In last week’s column I reported Bill Stephens worked at “DoD for 25 years, retiring in 1907.” Sorry about that, Bill.
Seeking St. Philip’s School alumni
In August 1960, at the request of Washington Archbishop Patrick O’Boyle and St. Philip’s pastor, the Rev. Joseph Teletchea, the Bernardine Sisters arrived in Suitland to prepare for the opening of St. Philip’s School. The Bernardines, a branch of the Franciscan Third Order, founded La Reine High School on Silver Hill Road, next to Suitland High School.
Though construction was still underway, St. Philip’s School officially opened Sept. 19, 1960, with first and second grades in an unoccupied wing of La Reine. (My son Mike was in the second grade, daughter Therese in first.) The newly-constructed St. Philip’s School finally opened in 1962.
St. Philip’s 60th anniversary coming next year.
Deanna Johnson, principal at St. Philip’s, would like alumni of the school to reach out to them, to get back in touch leading up to the school’s big 60th anniversary next September.
Alumni interested in reconnecting with St. Philip’s can email stpaoffice@gmail.com.
Changing landscape
Panera Bread opened Nov. 25 at The Landing in Clinton, Woodyard Road at Branch Avenue.
Another Silver Diner opened Nov. 18 at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden. It’s the second Silver Diner in Prince George’s County; the other is in Greenbelt.
I follow house sales in several papers and note that there are quite a few on Towne Park Road in the new Suitland. That street name replaces an old Suitland road which has been expanded through the new, and growing, neighborhood.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Karen Windsor, Alexis R. Paige, Ramona Britt, Patricia Branch and Kimberly White, Nov. 30; Mary Doyle and Jon Foster, Dec. 1; John Anthony Jr., Vonn Branch and Tyonda Simms-Taylor, Dec. 2; Louise Lantz, Mary Straud and Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., Dec. 3; Mark Witherow Jr. and La’Keshia Johnson, Dec. 4; Denise (Eskew) Simms, Dec. 5.
