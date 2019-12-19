Have you taken care of all of your Christmas things to do? Are the cards and gifts purchased, wrapped, sent to your family, friends, co-workers or did you forget someone? The stores have a wonderful selection of things to buy and some stores have good discounts for some very special gifts. They have a wide variety of things to purchase, sometimes making it hard to decide just what to buy. Especially for the children who always have their own idea of what they would like to have as gifts for this holiday. It is also a good idea to give gifts to those special children who might not have a joyous holiday. You can check at the nearby centers for information on who needs help, what is best for them and where to take your gifts. Remember, there are lots of people who joined the military and were proud to travel sometimes far from their homes and families for training and experience and wanted to protect us.
And sometimes they received injuries and spent long periods of time away from their loved ones. Yes, some of the service people made a great decision to serve this country. We need to continue to give thanks to everyone who leaves home, travel sometimes to strange places, came back home and are still happy about that decision they made.
Thanks to all of you who were pleased to serve our country.
Baby it’s cold outside. It is that time of year to dress for the weather. Yes, it’s winter, when we can expect snow, rain, more snow as well as windy weather at this time of year. Some nearby places, our neighbors and our family members and friends are now in the middle of snow, snow and more snow. The streets and sidewalks are covered. Schools are opening late or not at all. And, this weather is expected to last for a few more days. So, wrap up and put on layers of the correct clothing. Get your gloves, hats and some hot drinks as you venture outdoors.
Most important, you should be aware of the road and street conditions as well as the traffic. Be careful so you can be safe.
Now is also a good time to make donations to the various organizations that are calling on the telephone, asking for support by sending requests for help in the mail and stopping us on the streets asking for help. Some want clothes, shoes, toys and other items to help them get through this Christmas. Some ask for money.
And some donations are a way to help you with your taxes for this year. It is not too late to make your donations. You can help others and you can put this information on your tax report that will help you. Good luck!