“What a wonderful trip,” said Sharon Cross as she talked about the recent ride she was invited to take with sisters Evelyn Perry and Priscilla Jones to visit their sister, Adrienne Davis, at the Oak Minor Health Care in Burtonsville.
Although it was a rainy day, Evelyn Perry, the driver, said she did not mind driving in the rain. She planned this trip to spend some time with Mrs. Davis, but she was not aware of the traffic and the change of driving because of some road work being done on the route she planned to take.
They arrived at the health center and surprised Mrs. Davis as she sat in the recreation area where a lot of the members were looking at the TV, talking to one another and some taking a short nap. Mrs. Davis’ son, Joseph Davis, was surprised to see the three ladies surrounding his mother as she seemed to enjoy their company. He suggested that they all go to her room where we can talk, laugh and enjoy one another.
They saw several photos of her family. Mr. Davis took out his phone and decided that he wanted to take some pictures of his mother with her visitors that he could send to other family members and friends. We always enjoy visiting Mrs. Davis, seeing how she gained a little weight and had plenty of words to speak to each of us.
We left the health center and traveled to the College Park Diner where we ordered our food, which was delicious. We left the diner and noticed the Lidl Grocery Store on our left. Mrs. Perry said we can make a stop here and see what is inside and, if we want to, purchase some food. The store had good prices and we purchased a shopping bag to put all our goodies in. Yes, it was still raining as we left the store, and of course our paper bags got wet.
Trinity Episcopal Church services
Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro welcomes you to come to the church where there are services throughout the week. Sunday services including Holy Eucharist with music and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Fellowship Hours in the Parish Hall at 10:45 a.m. There is Morning Prayer and Prayers for Peace at the Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Each month on the first and third Thursday at noon in the parish hall there are Spiritual Growth services. There are evening meetings such as the AA (hall) and ALANON meeting at 8 p.m. in room 3 and on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in room 2. You are welcomed to come out to this church and join them in these worship services. If you want more information you can call the parish office at 301-627-2636.
Educator workshop
There is a children’s program, “Growing Up Wild. Getting Little Feet Wet” workshop, as part of the Educator Workshop program at Watkins Nature Center at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro on Saturday, Oct. 26. This program is great for preschool-aged children through first grade children helping them build a sense of wonder about nature. The program costs $5 per session and will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Also, “day care providers are authorized to receive six hours of elective training through MSDE for successful completion of both workshops.” The other workshop, Project Learning Tree, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. You are asked to call 301-218-6702 to make your reservation because space is limited at this event. You can also get more information by calling that number. You make your payment when you register.
Halloween family fun
You are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween family games at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 9001 Sheriff Road in Landover on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The activities at this Halloween event will end at 8:30 p.m. The event costs $8 per person for residents and $11 for non-residents. You are asked to preregister by Friday, Oct. 25, as the fees will increase after the registration date. You can register online for PARKS DIRECT #20191031. There will be lots of fun with games, crafts, a costume party and other things to see and or do. Children who are 2 years old and under will be admitted free with each adult who will pay to come to this Halloween family fun event. You can get more information about this event by calling the staff at 301-583-2582.
Jokes for you
What do skeletons order at restaurants? Answer: Spare ribs.
What is a ghost’s favorite fruit? Answer: Boo-berries.
What type of monster loves dance music? Answer: The boogieman.
What song do vampires hate? Answer: Here Comes the Sun
Who are cousins of the werewolf? Answer: What-wolf and When-wolf.
Enjoy the fun, clothing that people wear, foods and jokes that are shared on this holiday!