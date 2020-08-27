These are the public schools attended by students in my neighborhood of Morningside and Skyline. I don’t know yet how they’re dealing with virtual or in-person learning. But I wish them a lot of luck and hope they stay safe.
Benjamin Foulois Creative & Performing Arts (K-8), Morningside, Keshia Hogue, principal. Mascot: falcon.
Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter (K-8), Dr. Jessica Johnson, principal.
William Beanes Elementary (preK-5), Suitland, Dr. Dana Tutt, principal. Mascot, bears.
Andrew Jackson Academy (K-8), Forestville, Rodrick Hobbs, principal. Mascot, jaguars.
Drew-Freeman Middle School (6-8), Suitland, Dallas Lee, principal. Mascot: falcon.
Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School (9-12), Upper Marlboro, principal Jeffrey Parker.
Neighbors & other good people
Jerry Kyle Richardson, 71, who taught at Suitland Junior High in the 1970s, died Aug. 1 in Georgetown, Ky.
Dr. Falecia D. Williams is the new president of Prince George’s Community College. She comes here after 22 years at Valencia College in Orlando where she served as president of the Downtown and West campuses. She succeeds Dr. Charlene M. Dukes who retired after 25 years of teaching and 13 years as president.
Monsignor Karl Chimiak is celebrating his 40th year as a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington. He grew up as a member of Mount Calvary Parish in Forestville and is one of the eight children of Walter and Wanda Miczkowski Chimiak. Currently, he is Catholic chaplain at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and pastor of Our Lady of the Skies Parish.
Kevin Reilly, who lived for years on Ladd Road in Skyline, is recovering from COVID-19 and is back at work with the fire department in Charles County.
Town of Morningside
Morningside’s September virtual/phone meetings will be: Work session, Tuesday Sept. 8, 7 p.m.; Town Meeting, Tuesday Sept, 15, 7 p.m. Info: 301-736-2300 or email Generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
Coronavirus update
I’m still here at home, writing this column, possibly the only thing I do these days that has any value. Granddaughter-in-law Heather and Daughter-in-law Michelle provide groceries. Grandson Conor carries, repairs and otherwise handles matters. Daughters Elaine and Sheila get me to the doctor, as needed.
Through 5 p.m. August 19, Maryland had 101,649 cases of COVID, including 414 new ones. As for deaths, Maryland has had 3,661, including 11 the past day.
MedStar Southern Maryland, along with 12 other hospitals in the state, will be participating in a COVID-19 Antibody Study conducted by the Maryland Department of Health.
Henson Creek Village Area Study
Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker will host a District 8 (that’s me) Planning Meeting on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m., involving the Henson Creek Village Area Study.
The study will evaluate the current and future real estate market and redevelopment opportunities to improve businesses along Livingston Road and Cady Drive, as well as to provide opportunities for neighborhood activities.
Changing landscape
The Wharf, on the Southwest Waterfront, is hosting Thursday evening movies outdoors on its floating screen. Socially distanced filmgoers sit at cabanas or reserved tables on the Pier. Shows start at 8. Schedule: Aug. 27, “Raiders of the Lost Ark;” Sept. 3, “Crazy Rich Asians;” Sept. 10, “Dirty Dancing;” Sept. 17, “Hidden Figures;” Sept. 24, “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Reservations are $10 through Resy and include popcorn and a Pacifico beer.
Emergi-Care has opened in Andrews Manor Shopping Center.
Panda watch
National Zoo watchers are excited about the upcoming birth of a new giant panda. Just a week or two ago zookeepers discovered that Mei Xiang is pregnant. At 22 she will be the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the U.S. Three of her cubs, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, were transported to China at age 4, under terms of the agreement with the Chinese government.
Now, soon, we should have a new baby to talk about. And visit. As the Post said, “Keep your paws crossed!”
Steve Simone, looked good in kilts
Steven Michael Simone, 67, a 1971 graduate of Bishop McNamara HS, died Aug. 9. He was born in Capitol Heights to Ralph and Gwynn Simone.
At McNamara, Steve played football and wrestled. He was a classmate of my son Mike and was a good friend of daughter Therese. She remembered that his car got 7 miles to the gallon and that he looked good in kilts when he starred in “Brigadoon” at McNamara.
Steve was retired as a Maryland social worker. He enjoyed riding his bike and traveling annually to Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia, to Texas to visit family, and to Quebec for skiing. He particularly appreciated his Texas cacti and Westerns.
Survivors include his children, Jessica Smith and Michael Simone-Finstrom; granddaughters Mikayla, Abigail and Thea; siblings, Elayne Murray, Susan Madden and Jimmy Simone; and special friend Ingrid Chrismond. His graveside service was Aug. 13 at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my daughter-in-law Michelle McHale on Aug. 29, Lavine Callicott and her husband Bill, both on Aug. 29; Wanda Payne Simms, Bria Barbour-Ray, Denis Wood, Jai McCune, Caitlin Rose Woods and Tom Anderson, Aug. 30; Mary Berkley and Travis Mullins, Aug. 31; Christine Hoehl, Judy Busky, Earl Simms, Rebecca Capps and my great-granddaughter Mary Adela McHale, Sept. 1; Suzanne Kenney, Sept. 2; Andrelic Howard, Sept. 3; and Loretta Carter, Sept. 4.