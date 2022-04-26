Jack Cornelius Sims, Jr., the first African American Mayor of District Heights, died Feb. 4 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md. He was 71.
He grew up in Coatesville, Pa., son of Jack and Margaret Sims, and graduated in 1968 from Coatesville Area Senior High School where he was in College Prep, Marching Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band and the Guitar Club.
He played with The Soulistics, a ‘70s band for which he produced two numbers, “Jones ‘N” and “Cotton-Eyed Jo.”
Jack worked as a nursing assistant, and later for the Environmental Management Service of the VA Medical Center in Washington.
In 1993 Jack began a career in District Heights, serving two terms as Commissioner and, in 1997, as Mayor of the City of District Heights. He served two terms (2000 and 2016). In 2014 District Heights honored him by naming a new town park The Jack C. Sims Exercise Park & Trail.
Mayor Sims is predeceased by his parents, brothers Sidney and Randy and sister S. Erlean. Survivors include his wife Mary; sons Jack III (Livette) and Justin; brothers Ivan and Mark; sister LaBora Merriett (Derrick); five grandchildren and 11 great-grands. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Landover, Rev. Evelio Menjivar, celebrant, and Rev. Benjamin Petty, homilist.
“I believe we did some great things in the past and can do even more great things in the future,” Jack Sims (2014).
Town of Morningside
Morningside election will be held at the Municipal Center May 2, for Mayor and two Council Members. Candidates are Mayor Benn Cann (unopposed), Councilmember John Anthony, former Councilmember Sharon Fowler, and Anthony Fontaine Pitts. Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mad Hatters Tea Party for Mother’s Day, May 7, 10 a.m.
Spring Clean-up 2022, Sat., May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Neighbors and other good people
John T. “Til” Hazel Jr., 91, a Virginia lawyer and developer who played a crucial role in building the Capital Beltway, died March 15 at his home in Virginia. Are you old enough to remember time before the Beltway?
Edward Lee Haley, Jr., 76, described in his obit as a “workhorse through life,” died April 2. He’s survived by his wife of 51 years, Ethel; children James, Dawn and Tony; and four grandchildren. His Celebration of Life was held April 24 at the VFW in Morningside.
Anthony G. Puzzilla’s new book “Hope Triumphs over Chaos, The La Plata Tornado of April 28, 2002” is now available. Order on Amazon or drop by Martin’s Service Station, 209 Charles Street in La Plata.
Condolences to Rita Beall, of Morningside, on the death of her sister Sara, of El Paso, Texas.
Changing landscape
National Harbor resumes its popular Movies on the Potomac series from May 1 through September 30, Sunday nights at 6 and Thursday nights at 7. Guests are invited to gather in front of the Plaza Screen on the waterfront to watch recent releases and classic films. Bring your own chairs and order take-out from one of the local restaurants. “Sing 2” will be shown Sunday, May 1; “Best in Show” on Thursday, May 5.
College in 3 years? A handful of conventional colleges and universities are adding three-year degrees as students and families increasingly chafe at the more-than-four years it now takes most of those earning bachelor’s degrees to finish. And the resulting cost. Good idea?
Michelle (N. Forestville) asks, “Does anyone know what business is going to occupy the new building across from Dave and Buster's? Looks like it will open soon.”
The new, yet unopened, winery on Croom Road is part of Robin Hill Farms & Vineyards wine trail on Croom Road. The name is Two Lions Winery, slated to open in June.
A new home at 4101 Skyline Drive recently sold for $369,000.
A new Suitland coming up!
A $2.5 million federal funding investment for improvements along Suitland Road, between Silver Hill Road and Towne Park Road, was announced April 14 by County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins, District 7 Council Member Rodney Streeter, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.
In addition, The Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center is being redeveloped into a new, mixed-use, transit-oriented neighborhood that will attract new residents and retail and provide new amenities for residents of this community and the employees of the Suitland Federal Center.
The Suitland area continues to be a major redevelopment priority for Prince George’s County, with the Suitland Federal Center being home to several federal agencies including the Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellite Facility, and the National Maritime Intelligence Center.
Mary’s COVID report
This week I got my second booster at Walgreens in Forestville. I got Moderna this time; my other shots were Pfizer. A sore arm, nothing more.
Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) has provided its customers and operators the option to wear face masks on TheBus, PGC Link and Call-A-Bus. Masks will also be optional in transit facilities. The County’s decision is made to provide passengers and operators with consistency with WMATA (Metro) and other regional transportation systems mask policies.
Well, in my little corner of Prince George’s County, most people are wearing masks. At Safeway—everyone in a mask. At CVS, masks. At St. Philip’s Sunday Mass, masks.
However, daughter Therese will be flying from Brownsville, Texas, to Washington next week. She is concerned about flying with a lot of mask-less people.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Lael McCune and Todd Mullins, April 30; Kathryn Deaver, May 1; Ann Lacey, Ernestine Taylor Wood, Dante Ross Jr. and Janet Booth Kaye, May 2; my daughter Sheila (McHale) Mudd and Lori Williams, May 3; India Goodall and Ruby Haines, May 4; Donald Young and Jim Henderson, May 5; and Gretchen Ennis, May 6.
Happy May Day!