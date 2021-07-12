James "Jim" Behr, 90, a resident of Oxon Hill for 61 years, died June 25, with his daughter Pamela at his side, at Southern Maryland Hospital.
He grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and enjoyed fishing along the banks of the Mississippi near his home or the Behr family camp in Iowa. He graduated from Davenport High, and worked at Schlegel Rexall Drug Store until the FBI hired him for the Identification Division where he became a supervisor. He retired with 43 years' service.
He met his bride Shirley at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. They married in 1952 and moved, first to a small apartment in SE Washington, then to North Forestville where Jim purchased a small Laundromat (which still stands). He got into real estate, and custom home building throughout Oxon Hill and Fort Washington.
He was involved with the Oxon Hill Police Coffee Club, Camp Springs Senior Center, and was a charter member of the Barnaby Manor Citizens where he served as President and later Treasurer until his death. He enjoyed gardening and family history. He attended Oxon Hill Lutheran Church and Messiah Lutheran in Alexandria.
Jim's wife of 57 years, Shirley, died in 2010. He's survived by his daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Donald Smart. Services were at Kalas, with burial at Resurrection.
I always looked for Jim at the Morningside Parade. I was sad that he was not there this year.
Town of Morningside: search for new chief of police
Morningside Chief of Police Amos Damron retired June 30, and the Town now seeks a new Chief.
The help-wanted notice includes, "Employee must have demonstrated knowledge, skill, and abilities of police methods, practices, and procedures, U.S. and Maryland Constitutions, crime deterrent and prevention procedures. Bilingual skills a plus (both verbal and written). Candidate will be subject to in-depth background check to include polygraph testing. Preferred candidate will live in Prince George's County…" There's a lot more information at the website: www.morningsidemd.gov/index.php.
Applicants are required to submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references to the attention of Mayor Bennard Cann at mayor@morningsidemd.gov. The subject line should read "Town of Morningside Chief." Please, no phone calls.
Also, the monthly Morningside Town Hall Meeting will be Tuesday, July 20, 7p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
I was there under the big tree at Suitland Road Baptist for the 4th of July Parade which drew a big crowd this year. However, the Parade was much too short and it disappointed Angela who was there from Suitland. She thought the Parade was going to go around the block and come back down Suitland Road.
I talked with Vicki and Sakura and the Coleman family, all from Clayton Lane, and Wayne Gordon from District Heights. My great-grandkids, Mary and Wesley kept running into the street, collecting candy and gum. The Upper Marlboro fire engine rolled past, as did Morningside's #27 engines, the County Sherriff and Morningside's Town officers. The three on horseback were a surprise. But it was all over too soon. Where were the VFW officers, the Boy Scouts, the school band, the Majorettes, and the politicians? Maybe next year.
From Nextdoor Morningside website: "Saturday night in the Safeway parking lot, a man had a passenger in his car who had a medical emergency (person was not breathing). A passerby stepped in and started administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. Other Men also stepped in to give moral support. It was a scary situation, but I thank God…" The sender was someone from Belmont Crest, a new community near Melwood.
Two nature programs for kids 6-12, at Darnall's Chance Museum
"Sundial in the Learning Garden." Step into the Learning Garden and see what herbs and flowers were important in 18th century life. Children will learn about sundials and how to tell time with a make-and-take sundial. Saturday, July 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., $7 per person.
"Pollinators in the Learning Garden." Learn about the world of pollinators in the Learning Garden. Kids will learn the importance of insects in pollination. Hear from Beekeeper Patrice Gribble-Fetter, as she discusses how bees and other insects help in the production of food and other plants. Kids will see an active beehive and learn what they can do at home to support these vital creatures. The day will end with a make-and-take baby bee hut. Wednesday, July 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., $7 per person.
Darnall's House Museum is in Upper Marlboro, on a hill overlooking Schoolhouse Pond. For more information about Learning Garden programs, Parks Direct, or house tours, call the museum at 301-952-8010.
Coming Up
Next year is the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. Which may be the reason the Andrews Air Show will be back on Sept. 20, 2022.
St. Philip's Angel Tree is seeking crocheters or knitters who could provide items this year. Also, people who could make scarves, hats and mittens. These items will go to people in need. For more information contact Suzy Giroux at suzygiroux@verizon.net or Alma Walton at the5waltons@aol.com.
Mary's COVID-19 report
Maryland had 55 new cases of Covid, as of 5 p.m. July 7, and one more Marylander died.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland teens who get vaccinated will be eligible to receive a full ride to an in-state public university. The $50,000 scholarships will cover full tuition and fees and will be given to twenty 12-17-year-olds. Two winners will be randomly selected weekly over the next eight weeks. Four students will be selected on Labor Day.
Tina, of Hair Force, cut my hair this week. She wore her mask; I didn't wear mine. Things are changing, little by little. (Hair Force, in case you don't know, has been operating for more than 35 years, just across the street from the Virginia Avenue Gate at Andrews.)
Milestones
Happy birthday to my granddaughter Claire Mudd, Michael Busky, Mike Fowler Jr., and former Morningside Police Chief Stephen Armhold, July 17; Allyssa Frederick and
Former Morningside Councilman Russell Butler, July 18; Mike Fowler Sr. and Eddie Hall, July 19; Donna Buchin, Dorothy Gessner and Tina Nichols, July 20; Mary Hay, Jeff Frederick, Ryan Simms and David Cook, July 22; Virginia Price, July 23; and Angela Surratt, July 24.
Happy anniversary to my daughter Sheila and John Mudd, their 31st on July 20; Percy and Barbara Crawford, their 49th on July 22; and Steve and Tessie Johnson, their 21st on July 22.