Joan Williams, longtime resident of Summer Road in Suitland and my long-suffering piano teacher, died July 16. She lived in her Summer Road house for many years and told me, in detail, how her husband Carl built it. I believe he even dug the well.
Music was a big part of Joan's life. I came to know her when I tried to find an old piano to buy. (I grew up with a piano. I'll bet many of you did. That was before TV.) Joan called and said her son had one to sell. I bought it. And then I suggested she give me piano lessons.
I enjoyed Joan's lessons. She came weekly, often with a new music book for me. I appreciated her instruction. What I did find, however, was that I didn't practice enough. I took lessons from her for about two years. It was fun and she became a good friend. I did not become a good pianist.
Joan and Carl were faithful parishioners at St. Philip's where Joan played the violin with John Whipple at the 9 o'clock Mass on Sunday mornings. Also, she gave piano lessons after school hours for St. Philip's schoolkids. Among her students were my great-grandkids, Mary and Wesley.
Joan's husband Carl died Aug. 3, 2010. Surviving are their children, Carlene (Chuck) Musser, Nancy (James) Lynch, David Williams, Joan (Frank) Hewitt, Daniel Williams and Elizabeth (Michael) Blakesley; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip's, followed by burial, with Carl, at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Grotto of Lourdes in Emmitsburg.
Dear Joan, I think of you every time I sit down to play the piano. Which, sadly, isn't often enough.
Neighbors and other good people
Dr. Zito Alba, periodontist with offices in Temple Hills for many years, died July 26. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. at Saint Columba Catholic Church in Oxon Hill. Next week I'll pay tribute to this excellent dentist—who taught me everything I need to know, about the Philippines.
Taylor Nicole Woods, of Upper Marlboro, has graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Father Joseph Sileo, of the Washington Archdiocese, recently celebrated his 50 years as a priest. Back in 1987-89, he was associate pastor at St. Philip's Church in Camp Springs. In recent years he has been a member of the Kennedy Institute and Carroll Manor Nursing Home and a professor at Catholic University.
Elaine McHale Seidman, founder and teacher at Turning Pointe Dance Academy, in Hanover, Md., reports that her dancers placed 1st Overall at the Starpower National Competition in Ocean City July 18-22. Elaine, by the way, has been able to keep the studio open throughout Covid, with dancers all wearing masks and staying 6' apart.
Town of Morningside
The Search for a new Morningside Chief of Police continues. Applicants are required to submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references, to the attention of Mayor Bennard Cann (mayor@morningsidemd.gov). Subject line should read "Town of Morningside Chief." Please, no phone calls.
The Town Council voted at the July meeting to not hold meetings during the month of August. They will, however, have two more "Movies Under the Stars" nights: Friday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 27. Movies to be announced closer to show dates.
I'm sorry I didn't alert you (no one reminded me) that Morningside celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 3 with food, music, raffles and police demonstrations. Maybe next year I'll remember—National Night Out is always on the first Tuesday of August.
Prince George's County Fair Sept. 9-12
Did you know that Prince George's is Maryland's oldest running Fair. It was first held in 1842.
The 2021 Fair will be held at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
Volunteers are needed. Typical volunteer activities include setting up displays, monitoring displays, caring for livestock, setting up for outdoor events, answering phones in the office, gate duty, etc.
There's great coverage online, including prices ($5 to age 13; $6 for 14 & up), ride prices, and lots more. Check it out on line. Also, you can call 301-404-5566 or email princegeorgescountyfair@gmail.com.
And if you have a Beautiful Baby, he or she might like to compete.
17 Prince George's libraries are open
The open libraries in our greater area include Spauldings in District Heights, Oxon Hill and Hillcrest Heights. They are open for full browsing with computer use, free Wi-Fi, study rooms open, printing, scanning, and curbside service (by appointment). Masks required. Hours vary.
Books and other donations are not accepted, though bins are available at Oxon Hill.
Meanwhile, stay tuned for the Grand Opening of the newly designed and restored Surratts-Clinton Library. It's expected to be within the next few months.
American Legion Yard Sale
American Legion Post 277 plans a Yard Sale/Flea Market on Saturday Aug. 28 at the Post, Cherry Tree Crossing Road in Brandywine. Rain or shine, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per table or space. Food and drinks available for sale by Post members only. Stop by the Post or call to reserve a table, 301-782-7150.
Mary's COVID report: five more have died
There were 505 new cases in Maryland as of Thursday, July 29, 5 p.m., bringing the overall total to 467,435. Five more deaths were reported, with a total of 9,818 deaths.
Think about it: 9,818 Marylanders have died of the virus over the past year-and-a-half!
I thought we were out of the woods. Not so. At St. Philip's Church, everyone is still masked. Maybe it's the same at other local churches. The same goes for local shopping.
And, although kids will be back in school soon, they'll all be masked. Teachers, and custodians, too. "Normal" seems a long way off.
If you haven't gotten your shot, you are among the Unvaccinated You are helping to keep the virus spreading.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Dave Williams, Aug. 3; Miss Bailey Sparks, GeGe Feeney and my granddaughter Rose Seidman, Aug. 5; Markeyce Herring and Connie Kimbles, Aug. 6; Mary Dean, Aug. 7; Maxmilian “Max” Howard, Ruth Sanford (her 96th!) and William Billy Stewart, Aug. 8; Savannah Foster, Aug. 11; Mary Berkley and Brittany Short, Aug. 13.
Happy anniversary to Denis & Donna Wood on Aug. 7, and to Sharon and Mike Fowler, their 42nd on Aug. 11.