John Butler dies at 96, perhaps Morningside's longest resident

John R. Butler, 96, who lived for 75 years on Morgan Road in Morningside, died April 24. He was residing at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, in St. Mary’s County, where he contracted COVID-19 and later succumbed to the disease.
He was born in Worcester, Mass., one of 10 children. After graduating from high school in 1941, he worked at Parker Manufacturing where he met his future wife, Marion.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an airplane gunner mechanic. Once, on a practice-bombing mission, when the plane’s bomb door became jammed, John climbed outside of the plane and used a screwdriver to trip the bomb door allowing the bombs to fall out from the plane.
Marion had traveled to Detroit. It was there that she and John were married in August 1944. They returned to Worcester before moving to Washington in 1947 and to Morningside in 1948, to a house John referred to as “The Homestead.”
John worked as a tool and die maker, a precision machinist, for the Postal Service, from which he retired in 1985. (The USPS Mail Equipment Service Building where he worked was entered on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.)
After retiring, John and Marion enjoyed travel until Marion’s death in 1987. After that, John enjoyed his “projects,” assisting families and neighbors who called him “Mr. Fix-it.” His hobbies included playing cribbage, making cribbage boards, doing genealogical research and gardening.
His wife Marion and daughter Joanne preceded him in death. His son John Jr. died less than 24 hours after his dad. Survivors include sons Robert, Richard and Russell, and three generations of descendants.
Burial was at Resurrection Cemetery on April 29, next to Marion. An online celebration of his life was held May 2. Once COVID-19 restrictions are removed, military honors in recognition of service to his country will be held.
Russell Butler believes his father lived in Morningside longer than anyone — 75 years. Do you know anyone else might have lived there longer?
Holy Family School closing
Father Matthew Fish, the administrator of Holy Family Parish in Hillcrest Heights, announced on May 13 that Holy Family Catholic School would close at the end of the current school year. He cited low enrollment, revenue insufficient to cover operating expenses, an increasing deficit and “severe challenges brought on by the pandemic shutdown and consequent economic crisis.”
In 2018, an anonymous “Angel Donor” surprised the school with a $200,000 donation and the parish began a tremendous fundraising effort, which kept the school open until after the 20/21 school year. But there are not enough Angels to handle the current deficit.
Father Fish said counselors and Catholic Schools Office officials would be available to support faculty and students as they cope with the closing of the school. In addition, there will be information about openings in nearby Catholic schools.
Archbishop Patrick O’Boyle established Holy Family Parish in Hillcrest Heights in 1952. The school opened in 1957 with 200 students and was staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
If you attended Holy Family School, send an email (muddmm@aol.com) or phone me with your memories.
Time to cast your primary vote
The Maryland Presidential Primary Election is coming up Tuesday, June 2. My ballot arrived in the mailbox last week. All registered voters will receive the ballot by mail.
I’ll vote and return my ballot in the postage-paid, addressed envelope — only after being sure to sign my name on the back of the envelope!
For those who prefer, there will be actual voting sites. Rich Landon, who regularly keeps me up on District Heights news and other important matters, forwarded the locations of these sites: Bowie Gymnasium, Kentland Community Center, College Park Community Center, and (closest to my neighborhood) Southern Regional Tech in Fort Washington.
Rich will be the Republican judge in Fort Washington. I like running into him at the polls. But this time I’m mailing my vote.
Academia
Kendra Meredith Pomilla, who grew up in Skyline, received her master’s degree in church management from Villanova University in a Zoom ceremony on May 15. She is currently secretary/receptionist at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Springfield, Va. Kendra earned her bachelor’s degree from the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science.
She is the daughter of my longtime Skyline neighbor Audrey Pridgen MacLean.
Maria DeGraba, daughter of former Morningside Councilwoman Carol Kline DeGraba, has been unable to do her last clinic for completing her master’s in clinical social work. And even worse, Maria and Tyler were going to celebrate a long-time-planned wedding on June 13. They’re looking at other dates, other months.
Morningside/Skyline: May 2010
Ten years ago this May, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds screeched over us during the Andrews Air Show.
Police Sgt. Tim Cordero of Skyline was awarded the Bronze Medal of Honor.
Morningside VFD was named seventh busiest Heavy Rescue Company in the U.S., and firefighter Mark Shayne had the top runs for 2009: 477!
Morningsiders went to the polls to elect Mayor Karen Rooker and Councilmen Terry Foster and Larry Frostbutter.
The Skyline Citizens Association celebrated its 40th birthday with a big cake.
And roadwork on the “new” Suitland Road was nearly finished.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Ricci Lee Jr., Betty Call, L. Dorothy Jones, Nancy Sawyer, Dory Babecki and Chester Lanehart IV, May 23; Edna Lucas and Harry Messer, May 24; Dennis Cook, Norma Edwards and my son, John McHale, May 25; Christopher Nichols, May 26; Gary Lewis Sr. and Steven Busky, May 27.
Happy anniversary to John and Nichole Barbour on May 25.