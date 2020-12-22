John L. Tierney, 96, of Camp Springs, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration retiree and lover of baseball, died Dec. 7 in Annapolis.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., son of Lawrence and Edith Tierney. A World War II Veteran, he served in the Army Air Corp, attaining rank of Staff Sergeant. Following military service, John began a 40-year career as a Meteorological Technician with the NAOA.
He lived on Henderson Road in Camp Springs for more than 60 years and was noted for his green thumb, producing the largest tomatoes, most tender lettuce, and flower gardens. He had a life-long love of baseball that began the year of his birth when the Washington Senators won the 1924 World Series. He spent countless hours at Memorial Stadium and later Camden Yards, rooting for his Baltimore Orioles.
He was a man of deep faith who devoted 60+ years to his parish, St. Philip the Apostle Church in Camp Springs, where he served as President of the Parish Council, President of the Holy Name Society, Leader of RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and, for many years, a lector. He and Emily regularly attended daily Mass.
John is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Cirillo, Vivian Cook, and brothers Bryan, Norman, Richard and Maurice Tierney.
Emily, his wife of 70 years survives him. He was the father of Mary Saxe, Kathleen Antonelli, Ann Scheele, Margaret Beling, John Tierney, and grandfather of nine. Farther Patrick Lewis was celebrant for the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip’s. Kathleen Antonelli and Patrick Scheele were readers and John Whipple was sololist. Beautiful eulogies were given by son John Tierney and son-in-law Peter Beling. He is buried at Resurrection Cemetery.
John loved books. I knew John best through St. Philip’s Book Club where he always read the book.
Neighbors & other good people
Terry (Poe) Wright writes that her mom, Evelyn Poe is in a senior complex and now has Covid. The Poes were among the first families on Skyline Drive, and lived at the end of my block.
James Butler, of Skyline, asked if I had written about the plane that crashed in Morningside on May 8, 1951. He told me he was stationed at Andrews and was sent over for cleanup. I’ll be talking to him for some more information and will report. That tragedy happened 70 years ago but I find that, for those involved, it will never go away.
Viola Christensen, 85, who used to live on Poplar Road in Morningside, died Oct. 31 in Anne Arundel County. Her husband Andreas and daughter Lauren predeceased her. Survivors include son Peter, daughters Sandra and Karen, and five grandchildren.
Karen Rooker let me know that I had wished happy occasion to several who have gone on before us: Evelyn McKeown, who died in November 2019, and Ray and Betty Call.
Chairman Thornton steps down; used to live in Skyline
Alvin Thornton, chairman of the County Board Of Education, has announced he will step down in early January. He submitted his resignation in a letter to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks who had appointed him. He is proud of his tenure, including a project to build six schools using a public-private partnership. He didn’t give his reason for departure.
He previously served on the Board in the 1990s, several years as chairman and is retired as a Howard University professor.
Of particular interest to me is that used to live in Skyline and served a term as President of the Skyline Citizens Association.
Morningside Memories: 60 years ago
On December 1960 the Ladies Auxiliary of the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Christmas party at the Skyline Restaurant.
Following a delicious dinner, Secret Pal gifts were distributed and new officers were installed: Jean Glaubitz, president; Audrey Holmes, vice-president; Martha Hodoba, treasurer; Lois McMickle, recording secretary; Jean Davis, corresponding secretary; and Josette Prince, membership chairman.
Rose-Marie Coppola: played accordion with Lawrence Welk
Rose-Marie Bruno Coppola, founder of Strolling Strings, died Nov. 28 of Devic’s Disease (a central nervous system disorder). She was 81. She formerly lived in the Suitland area and owned an accordion shop in Oxon Hill.
As her obit states, “ It would be impossible to list all of her accomplishments here, from her early teenage musical success (performing at Carnegie Hall and with Lawrence Welk) to her thriving musical-services business, Strolling Strings Associates,” which performed for presidents, world dignitaries, and countless celebrities.
Her mother said of her that she was an angel and that “ she was the best mother her sons could ask for, always there to listen when times were bad, never judging, and always loving.”
Viewing was at Stauffer’s in Frederick on Dec. 10. To hear her music, go to the Stauffer Funeral Home obituary.
Julie Koch-Michael told me about the death of her good friend Rose-Marie. And I remember Rose-Marie playing her accordion with the Strolling Strings in functions at Andrews AFB.
Milestones
A special Happy Birthday to those born Christmas Day: Jean Nichols, Jason Tomlinson, Samantha Bowie and Christine Mucker. And two born Dec. 25 but are celebrating in Heaven: Florine Miles, born Dec. 25, 1911; and Loretta Hooe, Dec. 25, 1934.
Happy birthday to Jeffrey Norton and Michael Nichols, Dec. 26; Virginia Simms, Carolyn Jeffcoat and Kirra Starr Mears, Dec. 27; Christopher Garris, Anne Lucas, Patsy Anderson and my granddaughter Samantha McHale, who turns 20 on Dec. 28; Brayden Proctor, Dec. 29; Amy Anthony Wade and Robert Tretler, Dec. 30; Pat Spry and Janet Ferguson Hemming, Dec. 31.
Happy anniversary to Gerald and Arvilla Atkinson on their 66th anniversary Dec. 27; Nola and Bruce Thomas, their 43rd on Dec. 27; and my grandson David and Nina McHale who are celebrating their 20th on Dec. 30.