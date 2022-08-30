The Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is JBA's opportunity to say, "Thank you to our community, the state, and the National Capital Region."

The base is scheduled to hold their free expo, with Air Force premier aerial demonstrations, Sept. 17 & 18. Among other commemorations, this year's Expo celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force: "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75."

 