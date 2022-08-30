The Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is JBA's opportunity to say, "Thank you to our community, the state, and the National Capital Region."
The base is scheduled to hold their free expo, with Air Force premier aerial demonstrations, Sept. 17 & 18. Among other commemorations, this year's Expo celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force: "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75."
Aerial demos, exhibitors, displays
Aerial demos will include the Thunderbirds, Lightning II Demo Team, P-51 Mustang, Army Golden Knights parachuters, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH Short Wave Recovery Helicopter, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lightning II. And more.
Among the Exhibitors: 316th Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Air Force District of Washington - Aerospace Physiology, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Air Force Band, Civil Air Patrol STEAM International Space Station, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Smithsonian Udvar-Hazy National Air and Space Museum. And more.
There'll also be displays of many aircraft, including the U. S. Marine Corps Osprey, for which my late son Brian was an engineer.
By the way, Everything flies right over my house!
Parking, prohibited items and allowed items
Admission is free. No ticket required. Guest parking will be at FedEx Field. Arrival buses will start running at 8 a.m. and stop running from FedEx Field at 1 p.m. Departure buses will leave the JBA flightline to FedEx Field, 1 to 5 p.m.
Prohibited items: Beverages (except for personal bottles), all food (unless diabetic, with ID to verify), narcotics & paraphernalia, drones, weapons of any type, roller blades, skates and skateboards, bikes and pets (exception: service animals).
Allowed items: all bags are subject to search (coolers, fanny packs, purses, camera bags, diaper bags), empty water bottles for use with water refilling stations on base, portable lawn chairs, collapsible strollers, handheld umbrellas, collapsible tripod and monopods.
Air Show information
Schools and educational organizations wanting to participate in the STEAM Field Trip even on Friday, Sept/ 16 can email 744.CSAirShowSTEM-Exhibitors@us.af.mil.
For information about the Expo, call the Public Affairs Office, 240-612-4428.
Town of Morningside
Lorenza Arcia turned 100 on August 10. The staff at the Town Hall believe she marks the first time Morningside's had a resident turning a century. This week I interviewed Lorenza, mostly through her daughter Elena. I'll tell you Lorenza's story in next week's column.
A reminder: Morningside has a Yard Sale coming up Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Morningside Fire Department. Table/space, $15, or two tables/space for $25. Cash only—must be prepaid, no refunds. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations must be made no later than Wed., Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. Call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Rich Landon sent just sent word that Fr. Everett Pearson, much-loved and longtime pastor of Mount Calvary Church, in Forestville, died Aug. 23. I'll pay tribute to him in a future column.
Congratulations to Father Jeffrey Samaha, who celebrated his 29th Anniversary as Chaplain at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital on August 18.
Condolences to Bill Hardy on the death of his sister, Melvaline Tinsman.
Greta Davis called to let me know that Bell's Thrift Shop, 6016 Allentown Road, is open Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call her at 301-899-7521.
Changing landscape
The Maryland Jockey Club has reached a tentative deal to sell Rosecroft Raceway, in Oxon Hill, to industrial real estate developer Prologis Inc. for an undisclosed price. Race meets for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 seasons are slated to continue as scheduled regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.
The County's first Trader Joe's is coming to College Park. It will be part of Aster, a new apartment complex south of the University of Maryland's campus. Trader Joe's brings a grocery option within walking distance of campus.
The Washington Post's KidsPost is back, usually on the last page of section C. In recent years it takes a vacation in the summer; now it's back-to-school. The Aug. 25 KidsPost story is about Serena Williams. Fred Bowen, who writes the column, suggests that kids watch Serena Williams play her final tennis match. He says, "You will be watching the greatest of all time say goodbye."
A home at 4306 Offut Drive, in Skyline, just sold for $390,000.
McNamara Open House
Bishop McNamara High School, 6800 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, is holding an Open House on Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Info: 301-735-8401.
Wangel, the life of the party
Stacie Branham Smith, my dear next-door neighbor, has suffered the loss of two siblings this year, Victor in March and now her sister Evelyn who died August 2.
Evelyn "Wangel" Braham-Allen, 64, was the third (and a twin) of the nine children of John and Lilian Braham. She was known as "Wangel" because, as a child, she couldn't pronounce "angel."
She grew up and went to school in the District, and married John L. Allen. She lived for a time in Eastover.
According to the official obit, she was "the life of the party." That included hand-dancing, card games, joking around with her family, and roller-skating with Stacie. She became a very good skater.
Survivors include her husband John, six children, grand- and greatgrands, and three sisters.
