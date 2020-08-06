This year, July was a month of heat! The temperature was more than enough, with most days averaging above 90 degrees. There was also plenty of rain, winds and storms. Trees fell. Cars were damaged. Traffic was indeed a mess as some drivers did not respect the heat or waters falling from the sky. Now that August is here, what can this new month bring in as far as weather is concerned?
Be sure to drink plenty of water. Eat your vegetables. Take a walk. Be sure to put on your protective mask whenever you plan to leave your residence. Sometimes gloves are good for when you are shopping, meeting friends or just in a different area. Also, get the necessary sleep for your daily activities, whether that is spending time at home, helping children with school work, house work or having play time. Just remember to take care of yourself, family members and your pets.
A celebration of life
Reverend Barbara T. Botts officiated at the Celebration of Life of E.T. Quarles, who departed his life on July 17. He was born on June 22, 1929, in Anderson, S.C., where he attended New Harmony Grade School.
On May 20, 1950, Quarles married Ruby M. Goodman. He was drafted into the United States Army where he served in the Korean War and was presented the Bronze Star. He also received the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1956.
He moved with his family to Washington, D.C. where he attended night classes at Phelps Vocational School where he was learning a trade as an electrician. He joined the National Roofing Industry. He worked for over 40 years for Warren Ehret and Link until he retired on June 2, 1987, to start his own roofing business. He liked racing cars, creating and building projects and painting.
His celebration of life service was held on Monday, July 27, at the First Baptist Church of Deanwood where Reverend David McIntosh-Peters, pastor at Salem Baptist Church, gave the eulogy. The family expressed their thanks and appreciation for the kind acts and warm expressions they received. The interment, with the Steward Funeral Home Service’s help, was at the Maryland National Memorial Park in Laurel.