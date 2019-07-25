Patrice and Rickie Snowden did it. Patrice, my niece, said, “This year, I had the awesome opportunity to bring my oldest grandchildren to D.C. for a week vacation!” They visited the Washington Monument, the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials and several other places. Janeida Snowden, Janasia Snowden and Addison Williams, all from Irving, Texas, also were very happy to go to Croom, Upper Marlboro, where several relatives were enjoying the food, music and talks with one another. Janeida said, “I love downtown … all the monuments, things to see … a different type of heat … a lot of people.” Janasia said, “The trip … way different from Texas. I love my family out here … In all, this has been fun and exciting.” Addison said, “My favorite part was meeting all my family. Everywhere I visited, especially the African American Museum, was the best thing I’ve ever experienced.” Patrice stated that this was an amazing adventure for her, too.
Desiree Cross was thankful for contacting several relatives to meet at my home in Croom for talk, sharing pictures and listening to music as they enjoyed the food. It was good to meet relatives: Jackie Davis, Byron Davis, Danielle Davis, Malcom Blue with his girlfriend Shelia Watkins, his grandchildren Mattalatt and Mahaj. Everyone had a wonderful time and look forward to another family meeting.
Free movie
“Hook,” a PG rated movie, will be available for you to see on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Community Center, 8200 Pinewood Drive in Clinton. Bring your blanket or chair for this free movie where you can purchase refreshments. If it rains, the movie will be shown Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.
Oops, a correction
The pastor of The First Baptist Church of Deanwood is the Rev. Ronald K. Miner Sr.