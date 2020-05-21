The weather is getting warmer and daylight is longer. The month of May is almost over. Yes, June will be here real soon.
What is in the news? A lot of stuff is on the TV, radio and in the newspaper. The topic that seems most important and is presenting the most news is the coronavirus, which is in the county, state and around the whole world.
There is so much to read and is in the news all day long. Sometimes it seems impossible to read or listen to the news as well as it can be difficult to understand the news.
It is good to see people, neighbors, friends and workers all offering a helping hand. I have had neighbors who have given me delicious cooked foods, including desserts and drinks. I have had a neighbor call me on the telephone and tell me to go to the door and get the bag of foods that was left for me. I had a neighbor give me several protective face masks. Thanks to everyone who has been and continues to be a helping hand.
Another interesting topic on the TV and in the newspapers is the need for donations of money, a charity event. There are children’s hospitals looking for financial funds to pay for the expansion of medical help for sick children, nearby and worldwide. There are entities looking for financial support to help feed and heal sick dogs. Both of these show pictures of children and animals and suggest the amount of money that will take care of the a child or an animal.
Have you noticed that the price of gas has dropped? Have you seen the increase in the cost of food? Have you noticed that grocery stores now seem stocked with goods that were once on the sold out list? Have you noticed that the lines to get into grocery stores are gone?
Do you miss seeing or going to the sporting events? It is disappointing to some students and parents because schools are closed and graduation stopped. Can you get an airplane trip or a cruise? Good luck.
But remember, June is coming soon.
Just remember to stay put inside your home.
Don’t forget to vote. That is indeed important and every vote counts. You can stay at home and vote by mail if you want to do that. The election is Tuesday, June 2. Good luck.