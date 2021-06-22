About 1300 La Reine alumnae were back in Suitland June 12 to celebrate their high school days and say goodbye to that beautiful building which will be demolished, beginning June 21.
La Reine was founded in 1960 by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters as an all-girls school and dedicated May 30, 1961 to the Blessed Mother, Queen of all Queens. It closed in 1992 after Bishop McNamara High School became co-ed. The Prince George’s Board of Education acquired the building in 1994 and later named it Drew-Freeman Middle School.
La Reine alumnae came from across the country, pinned on name tags with year of graduation, hugged classmates, greeted nuns who once taught them English and chemistry and algebra. They roamed the hallways, visiting their classrooms, searching for their locker.
How Last Chance happened
We have Tina Anderson (‘86) and her husband to thank for the celebration. Back in January they were driving from their home in Waynesboro, Pa., to Virginia to visit her father who was recovering from Covid, when they drove past La Reine. They knew the school was doomed and stopped to take one last photo. Tina was sad. “Let’s buy it!” she said. Her husband said, why not just rent it for a party? Tina liked that idea.
She went to work, seeking ideas and workers. On March 5 a Zoom meeting was held with those who became the Big Ten: Mary King Evers, Becki Peterson Wessinger, Allison Pals Artis, Tiffanie Newman and Sharon Coleman Harrell (all, Class of ‘86); Kathy Slagle (‘87), Michelle Larson Stevens (‘87), Ann Loney King (‘83) and Patricia Waidman Moskaitis (‘79). They all took on tasks—Tina says they were amazing.
The event was titled Last Chance Dance and scheduled for June 12. Facebook, and word-of-mouth spread the news. Reservations poured in. Forty original faculty and staff (including 15 nuns), and well more than a thousand alumnae signed up.
The day opened with Mass at nearby St. Bernardine’s, with remembrance of deceased faculty and alumnae. Eucharist ministers, readings and music were all alumnae, including Kimberly Carroll Chumley (‘92), organ, and Jennifer Rupp (‘86), piano. Celebrants were Msgr. W. Ronald Jameson, of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, and Fr. José Raul De Leon, Pastor of St. Bernardine’s.
At 10 a.m., La Reine Experiences began with all the classrooms rooms open. Memorabilia and yearbooks in the Gym. Blessing of class rings, an auction, photos in the Rotundra, Bernardine Sisters gave tours of the Convent on the 2nd floor. A million were pictures taken. Maybe a million hugs given. No masks worn. Box lunches were served in the Cafeteria. Some tailgate parties on the parking lot.
How it ended
The day closed with everyone moving to the front yard. An all-alumnae photo was taken on the steps. Sisters Kateri and Pieta introduced ten nuns and Eddie, longtime custodian, who may have gotten the biggest applause.
The day closed with the alma mater, sung by all, “Hail, La Reine High, Hail to thee…. Most cherished and loved La Reine High, With Thee our hearts ever will remain…”
Town of Morningside
Mark your calendar for the Morningside Independence Day Parade on July 4 and the best area fireworks at dusk.
The Town Hall meeting room is available for rent. It has been limited in capacity but now is operating at full capacity. Call the Town at 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Fr. Everett Pearson, pastor of Mt. Calvary Catholic Church in District Heights, hosted a 30th anniversary party for his Archdiocese of Washington Ordination Class with his fellow priests at the rectory. Five priests were ordained in 1991: in attendance were Fr. Everett Pearson, Fr. Mike Salah, Fr. Bob Buchmeier and Fr. Phil Parent. Fr. Derek Georg attended in Heaven.
I attended the Last Chance Dance at La Reine with three of my daughters: Kathleen (‘69) who came from Ohio, Elaine (‘77) of Crownsville, and Sheila (‘70) of Laurel. I loved that one person asked me what my class was.
Academia
Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. is the school now attended by Morningside and Skyline teens. Trina Arellano is the 2021 Valedictorian; Raven Wheaton, Salutatorian.
Crossland HS: Valedictorian, Vanessa Sot Guerrero; Salutatorian, Syndnei Amaya.
Oxon Hill HS: Valedictorian, Aaliyah Beckles; Salutatorian, Jaymee Shane De Leon.
Suitland HS: Valedictorian, Ariel Wright; Salutatorian, Zeisha Bennett.
Changing landscape
Sheehy Ford of Marlow Heights changed ownership as of April 13, 2021. Banister Ford is the name of the new dealership.
Congress has overwhelmingly voted to name June 19th Juneteenth Day as a Federal holiday.
Zoological report
Timber rattlesnakes are extremely rare in our region, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society, however one was caught in Old Town Alexandria and taken to a wildlife facility.
A coyote was spotted in the backyard of a home on District Heights Parkway near Rochell Avenue.
I’m seeing lots of dead cicadas in my yard and on my car. Only, occasionally, a live one anywhere. Don’t worry; they’ll be back in 17 years.
Mary’s COVID report: Six more Marylanders died
Maryland had 748 more reported cases last week, through June 16, at 5 p.m. And Six more died.
More than 72% of adults living in Maryland have received at least one dose of vaccine. They’ve done so well that Maryland removes its state of emergency July 1.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Angela Booth and Mable Hemmes, June 26; Charles “Chuckie” Henry, Rose Hoffman, Veda Curcio, Shawn Kumra and Cathryn (Cordero) Pracht, June 27; Mike Dudding, Juanita Eppard, Erica R. Webb, EvaMarie Anthony, and my granddaughter Leah Katherine Mudd, June 28; Faith “Dycki” Brown, Alexis Schuler and my great-grandson Wesley McHale, June 29; Linda Carson and Karen (Beardmore) Ellis, June 30; Ruth LaBelle, and Jordan Foster, July 1; Sharon Simms, Matthew Clark and Megan Frostbutter, July 2.
Happy 35th Anniversary to Jack and Kimberly Hay, June 28; and to Carl and Sue (Stine) Mason, their 36th on June 29.