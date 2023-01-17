Larry Alan Bivens, 74, who grew up on Morgan Road in Morningside, son of Charles and Katheryn Bivens, died January 7 in Stafford, Va.
After graduating from Crossland High in 1966, he joined the Army, and served in Vietnam 1968-69. He was awarded two Bronze Stars with Valor for Bravery.
In 1971, he began his career as a Firefighter with the Fort Belvoir Fire Department, retiring in 2000 as Assistant Chief. He was also a Life Member of the Falmouth Fire Department.
On April 4, 1972, Larry married his Morgan Road girlfriend, Donna Bookhultz, at Bradburn Memorial Methodist Church in District Heights. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. In retirement, he and Donna enjoyed dancing with the Battlefield Boogie Club and the D.C. Hand Dance Club.
Survivors include his wife Donna; children, Shannon Hudson (Eric) and Tracy Moran (Jimmy); grandchildren Austin and Kiptyn; great-granddaughter Addilyn; and his brother Ronald Bivens. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, Billy Bivens, and his youngest grandson Kellan. Services were in Fredericksburg with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Thank you to his first cousin, Linda Sandoval, for calling with news about Larry.
Town of Morningside: Movie Night
Morningside’s Movie Night will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. And it’s free! “Matilda the Musical” is the featured film. (It was released in 2022, and substitution is possible.) The movie will be shown at 6901 Ames Street, in Morningside. Concessions (popcorn, candy, hotdogs, nachos, drinks and more) will be sold. Cash only.
Seating is limited and on first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are required by Feb. 2. To reserve or for more information, call 301-736-2301 or email Morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov.
Morningside’s monthly Town Meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Kathy Elborne, who moved recently to Odenton from their longtime home at 6716 Boxwood Drive in Morningside, just emailed word that the house next-door at 6714 Boxwood Drive had a serious fire. She added that the residents were fine, arriving home to see smoke. It’s good that Kathy can move from Morningside but still send reports.
Darius Lassiter, of Brandywine, has made the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin- -Madison, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences.
Low-cost shots for your dog or cat, Feb. 5
The Prince George’s County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PGSPCA) is holding walk-in, low-cost vaccination clinics for cats and dogs, on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. at 8210 D’Arcy Road in Forestville. No appointment necessary. The gates open at 1 p.m., and anyone in line by 3 p.m. will be served. All dogs MUST be leashed or in a carrier. All cats MUST be in a carrier.
Charges: Rabies vaccination: $15; Distemper vaccination: $15; Microchipping: $30. Cash or credit card only; no checks. Without documentation of a prior rabies vaccine, your pet’s rabies vaccine will expire in one year. Info: www.pgspca.org/clinic/shots.
Col. Suit’s Castle is on the market
The Berkeley Castle, in Berkeley Springs, is up for Auction; it was built as a private residence in 1885 by Samuel Taylor Suit, of Suitland. It has more than 20 rooms, including a 45” x 26” stone great room with two fireplaces and 16’ ceilings, 8 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half-baths, wine cellar, commercial grade kitchen, conference room and was fully renovated in 2001. Years ago, Jack and I took a tour of the Castle.
As for Colonel Suit (an honorary title), he was in the liquor business, served as a Republican member of the Maryland legislature, and lived in Suitland in an English-style mansion on 450 acres. It was there that he entertained such guests as President Ulysses S. Grant and General Rutherford B. Hayes. That “Home Place” was destroyed by fire in 1878 and was not rebuilt.
Col. Suit is said to have built Berkeley Castle as a gift to his wife Rosa, who after his death, lived there with her children. I don’t believe the Colonel ever lived there. He died at a home on East Capitol Street at the age of 56 and is buried in the graveyard of St. Barnabas Chapel in Oxon Hill. All that Col. Suit left us is the town of Suitland and Suitland Road.
If you are considering making a bid, the suggested opening bid is $485,000.
Changing landscape
The Navy is preparing for a museum to replace the nearly 60-year-old facility in its Naval Gun Factory and an adjacent building at the Washington Navy Yard. I fondly remember taking my kids to the Gun Factory where they found great things to climb on.
Onelife Fitness Sports Club will be opening next summer at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, in Clinton, in the space where the defunct Toys-R-Us is now. It will offer a large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool, over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, three boutique studios featuring classes such as Zumba. The Onelife Fitness Preview Center is now open for virtual tours. Go to www, onelifefitness.com/gyms/clinton or call 240-398-3634.
Robert Walls, of the Walls Bakery family
Robert Jakob Walls, Sr. 73, of Brandywine, died Dec. 19 at the Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, son of the late George Naylor Walls and Christa Dorr Walls.
He was a baker and a founding family member of the original Walls Bakery in Waldorf. Survivors include his wife Martha; sons Robert, Michael and Mark; daughter Cynthia; two grandchildren and sister Christine Walls. Services were at Raymond Funeral Service followed by burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
The Walls family has a connection to our area: Back in the 1930s, near Walls Lane in Suitland, Benjamin Walls had a grocery store. The store later sold and become the Lamp Post Inn. It closed in 1985.
Two of Benjamin Walls sons, George and Benjamin — who grew up in Morningside — became owners of Walls Bakery in Waldorf. You may remember it as Home of the World Famous Walls Bakery Eclair.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my great-grandson Jason Shearer, Jan 22; Mark Foland, Jan. 23; Claire Kennedy, Jan. 24; Kenneth Brown and Michelle Willis, Jan. 25: Father Thomas LaHood and Yvonne Garvin, Jan. 27; and San’ Tori Dixon, Jan. 28.
And Happy Day (in Heaven) to my father, Dr. Richard Dyer Mudd, on the 122nd anniversary of his birth, January 24, 2001, at home in Anacostia, D.C. He died May 21, 2002, at his home in Saginaw, Mich., at the age of 101.