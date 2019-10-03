St. Elizabeths Hospital has been a grand fixture in Washington for more than 150 years. But relatively few people have been able to wander the buildings or are aware of its interesting history.
Docent and historian David Wellington is presenting a pictorial tour through the history of St. Elizabeths at the Surratt House Museum in Clinton on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. This is a free presentation but seating is first come, first served. For information, call 301-868-1121.
If you attend, you’ll learn why there’s no apostrophe in the name.
Changing landscape
• Thank you to the county inspectors who did a two-day teardown of about 5,000 illegal roadside signs.
• Arlington National Cemetery is proposing new rules, which would eliminate burial and inurnment eligibility for service members who die on active duty but not in combat. The current procedure was founded in 1864. For the time being, there are no changes, but change is coming because Arlington is running out of room.
• Hyattsville, Beltsville and Glenarden libraries are getting Sunday hours, from 1 to 5 p.m., beginning this month.
• Prince George’s has selected several middle schools that will be rebuilt or newly constructed. They include Drew-Freeman (formerly La Reine HS) and Walker Mill.
• Amtrak plans to discontinue its dining car service. I’ve done a lot of Amtrak traveling, including a month-long trip that took me to Los Angeles, El Paso, San Antonio and Cincinnati to visit my kids. And back in the 1940s I took the train from Saginaw, Mich., to Mexico City. I love the dining car; it’s one of the best reasons to go by train. I hope they change their minds.
I’m in trouble
In last week’s column I took you on a tour of Morningside. I reported on my route from the Town Hall, to the cemetery, to the bioretention landscape, and then “onto Woodyard Road.” Several Morningsiders immediately contacted me, saying that should have been Woodland Road. I had confused it with Woodyard Road in Clinton. I’m sorry.
I wrote that Central High School was in Forestville. Readers let me know the location was wrong. Trouble was, when I looked up Central’s address, the temporary address — 7001 Beltz Drive in Forestville — was given because Central is relocating for a year to the closed Forestville High School while heating and AC work is upgraded at Central. The historic address I should have listed was 200 Cabin Branch Road, Seat Pleasant. In good time, Central will be back there.
But the biggest complaint came from a reader in District Heights who regularly takes the bus through Suitland. She didn’t appreciate that, after I drove past Suitland, I wrote, “What did I see? Nothing… Where did they take my Suitland?”
Her complaint forced me to go see for myself.
I found new Ryan townhomes, on new roads, with two-car garages selling in the mid-$300s. Some even in the mid-$400s.
They are a part of phase one. Phase two, scheduled for 2020, will include the addition of 540 apartments. Phase three will include retail and a performing arts center. All in walking or biking distance of the Census Bureau and the Federal Center.
Morningside memories: October 1979
Forty years ago this month, it was announced that Mrs. Margaret Dickens was retiring after a quarter of a century of teaching the children of Morningside.
A reception was held for her on Nov. 6 at Morningside School.
The Morningside VFD dedicated two new pieces of firefighting equipment to commemorate Matt Rosch who was Morningside police chief at the time of his death, and the late Frank Briguglio, former county fire chief.
Morningside Senior Citizens installed new officers: Harold Benden, president; Jesse Holmes, vice-president; Mildred Black, secretary; Louise Rousseaux, treasurer; and Eunice Walker, Sunshine Girl.
Skyline Citizens’ 50th (continuing)
On Oct. 27, 1979, Michael J. Polley Neighborhood Park was officially opened. Skyline residents who’d fought for the park cut the ribbon. A mounted horse unit from the Park Police did a demo,
Metro Liners Barbershop Chorus entertained, a magician did some magic, the VFW and county police registered and affixed fluorescent tape to bikes, there were fire engines to climb on and free refreshments.
During 1979, the sewer line — much protested by Judy Waby — did go in behind homes on Ladd Road. The National Park Service told us the path would be fine-graded, limed, fertilized, seeded and mulched and that 145 poplars, sweet gums, red maples and a few white dogwoods would be planted.
To be continued.
Bucher: earned a degree at 70
Carol Ann Bucher, 70, an Oxon Hill High School graduate who proudly completed her bachelor of arts degree at the University of Maryland in 2005 at age 70, died Aug. 31 at her home in Mitchellville.
She served as a civilian with the Air Force at Scott AFB and in Wiesbaden Germany during the Cold War. Later, she worked with the National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation and as office manager for Bensinger, DuPont & Associates in Rockville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, whom she married in 1961, and her brother Juan. Survivors include her children Craig, Christine and Kevin and sister Marjorie. Service was at Lee’s in Clinton with burial at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Marlene Titus, Oct. 4; Sue Gilmore and Muriel Ireson, Oct. 5; Rory Lohman, Carmen Buffington and George Nixon, Oct. 6; County Board of Education Chairman Dr. Alvin Thornton, Oct. 7; Kam’Ron Blade, Oct. 7; Greta Chambers, Oct. 9; and Mary Deans, Oct. 11.
Happy 61st anniversary to Larry and Jean Beardmore on Oct. 4; and to Bill and Terry Ratliff, their 33rd, on Oct. 4; and to my daughter and son-in-law Elaine and Luke Seidman on their 30th, Oct. 7.
Call me or email (muddmm@aol.com) your birthday or anniversary or other good news. I’d love to hear from you.