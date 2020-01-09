Are you tired of getting those crazy telephone calls and frightening letters/cards in your mailbox? The Camp Springs Senior Activity Center located at 6420 Allentown Road extends an invitation to be present Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. for the fraud and scam awareness program.
This program will give you information on “ways to help keep from losing money to scams and fraud.” This important information could help keep you safe and the event is free. You are asked to sign up at the front desk to register for this project.
You can call the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 301-449-0490 or TTY at 301-699-2544 if you want or need more information.
Communi-Tea
Did you miss this? There was an opportunity for fellowship while sipping tea and eating light snacks during the Communi-Tea on Jan. 5.
This new year and a new “you” tea accepted donations of new and/or slightly used items, such as school supplies, backpacks, pencils, glue, crayons, scissors, papers, etc. as well as monetary contributions to be distributed to organizations who have expressed the need for assistance. This free tea was from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and refreshments were served as long as the supplies lasted at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex located at 80091 Sheriff Road in Landover.
The phone number is 301-583-2445, which you can call if you want or need more information. The staff has access to an interpretation service which can help in over 150 languages. If you need this service, when you call or visit, please ask for assistance. Individuals with disabilities are asked to register at least two weeks in advance of the program start date to request and receive a disability accommodation.
You can call (TTY) 301-699-2544 if the customer is deaf, hard of hearing or has a speech disability. Be sure to look for other opportunities to fellowship with one another.
Here for your reading enjoyment and sharing is a poem that has a lot of meaning and love for everyone to enjoy. This special poem was written by Emily Matthews.
Why God made families
When creation was finished, each star in its place
God cradled the earth in his thoughtful embrace,
And, knowing there would be problems to face,
His wonderful plan came to be...
For he wanted his children to learn to be strong,
And not become frightened if things should go wrong,
So he placed in each heart a desire to belong
Somewhere they felt needed, yet free...
Then he added acceptance and patience and trust,
Love that was selfless and caring and just,
Where questions were welcome and laughter a must...
And he called his great gift “family.”
Speaking of families, how about a little laughing?
Well, here it is: My favorite three things are eating with my family and not using commas.
Again, happy new year as you continue your everyday tasks, spreading love and happiness to your family, neighbors, coworkers, church friends and even to the strangers you pass by every now and then.