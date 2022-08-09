Lauren Eisenbeis

Lauren

Eisenbeis

The dog days of summer have arrived and, fittingly, August is Summer Sun Safety Month. For many, it is the peak season to be outside having fun in the sun. But along with the heat and late summer sunshine comes the importance of remembering to stay hydrated and remain diligent about sunscreen application.

The importance of sunscreen

Lauren Eisenbeis, MS,

PA-C, is the lead plastic surgery physician assistant at Luminis Health.