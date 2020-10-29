The number of new coronavirus infections across the greater Washington region has jumped to a two-month high. Just in Maryland, as of 5 p.m. Oct. 22, there have been 137,979 cases, 743 of which are new. As for COVID-19 deaths, Maryland’s had 4,070. And 12 died yesterday.
Walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at all Patient First centers. Our closest one is at 9000 Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Schools are having a tough time, but somehow getting through it. My local grand- and great-grandchildren are getting their education virtually: Samantha McHale at Towson University, Sarah McHale at UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County), Mary McHale at Bishop McNamara HS, and Wesley McHale at St. Philip the Apostle School.
Meanwhile, I’m mostly at home. I get to Mass on Sunday at St. Philip’s and do a masked grocery run about once a week. Otherwise, I’m here, waiting for you to email or call with news.
Neighbors & other good people
Tim Cordero, formerly of Skyline, retired several years ago from the Prince George’s County Police. He now is the VP/Owner of Blueline Security Services.
Former Morningsider Jill Booth and her husband Wayne have a new granddaughter, Lacie Jean, born July 4 weighing in at 8 lb., 3 oz. Proud parents are Sarah (Booth) and Michael Kane. Years ago Jill lived on Woodland Road in Morningside; her dad was a Morningside Council Member. (See “Bells” below.)
Fr. Charles McCann, former pastor of St. Philip’s and other parishes, has sent a message, asking prayers for his family in Northern Ireland who are suffering from the coronavirus.
Richie LaGreta Coleman Scott, 83, graduate of Tuskegee and George Washington University, who served as teacher and administrator with Prince George’s Schools for 30 years, died Sept. 24. She requests donations to St. Ignatius Church in Ft. Washington or to the Oxon Hill Food Pantry.
Bells are ringing
Kristen Bryant, parish secretary for St. Philip’s and Holy Family parishes, and Julian Ehiem were married Sept. 12 at Sacred Heart Church in Bowie.
Jennifer Booth and Travis Campbell were married Aug. 28 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons. Jennifer is the daughter of Jill and Wayne Booth and the granddaughter of Morningside Councilman William Gilmartin, who served 1958-1964, and his wife Alice. Celebrant was Father John T. Dakes.
Election 2020
Have you voted yet? I filled my out my ballot and mailed it at the Clinton Post Office.
Ballot Drop Boxes, near me, will be open Sept. 28-30 at the Suitland Community School Center, 5600 Regency Lane, and at Friendly HS, 10000 Allentown Road.
My daughter, Therese Gallegos, is campaign manager for Bill Berg, down in Texas, running for the Port of Brownsville, Place 5. Bill’s purpose is “to keep our port clean and protect the environment so that we can eat the fish we catch there, enjoy the view as we drive past and smell the ocean, not petrochemicals.” Therese and Bill are both retired professors of the University of Texas at Brownsville.
Also, Therese is a Crossland ‘72 graduate.
Changing landscape
New homes in Suitland are going like hotcakes. The most recent sale I’ve seen was 4712 Towne Park Road, a townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 5 baths, which sold for $418,000. Town Park Road appears to be the former Homer Avenue, which begins at Suitland Road, next to the Post Office.
The Navy has announced plans to built a new $450 million flagship museum, the exact location not yet decided. It will replace the facility that has been at the Washington Navy Yard for more than 50 years. It was a favorite place to take my kids years ago—planes to climb on, a small submarine (Japanese, I think), a periscope to look through, and so much more. And it was free!
Animal Services Facility has a message for you
We invite you to visit the animals at our state-of-the-art Animal Services Facility. Lost animals and animals available for adoption can be viewed through our website.
If you would like information about any of the animals available at our facility, contact the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center Web Site at 301-780-7201.
Morningside Memories: VFW 9619
They were a bunch of Anacostia High School graduates who went off to war and returned home to Anacostia where they often hung out at a drugstore on Good Hope Road.
While they whiled away their time at the drug store, those WWII vets talked about starting their own VFW in Anacostia, but there was already one. So, they applied to the Maryland VFW.
On Nov. 4, 1947, Veterans of Foreign War Post 9619 was chartered. Robert Burns was the first Post Commander. The first meetings were at Strick’s Restaurant, corner of Branch and Naylor Road on Tuesdays.
The Auxiliary was chartered a year later, in Nov. 1948. Commander Burns’ wife Ethel was the first President.
In April 1965 they moved to Morningside along with a cannon (three-inch anti-tank howitzer). The Post was named Scott-Johnson-Collins to honor James Vachel Scott, Alfred H. Johnson and Michael Francis, three GIs who died in WWII action. Scott and Johnson had gone to Anacostia HS; Collins, to Eastern.
Happy 73rd birthday, VFW 9619, and many more.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Don Eisenberg, Oct. 31; Carolyn Follin and former Morningside Councilman Jim Ealey, Nov. 1; Pearl McNamara and Carl McKlveen, Nov. 2: my son-in-law Luke Seidman and Flossie Keck, Nov. 3; Bella Cordero, Nov. 4; Brandon Wood and Bob Elborne, Nov. 5.
Happy anniversary to Michael and Maria (Blankenship) Jinks, their 18th on Nov. 1; and to Al and Debbie Callison, Nov. 4.
Happy Halloween to all my Readers!