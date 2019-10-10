Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro will have 300 bags of trail mix from the Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, formerly known as Martha’s Table, that they will bag. The bags of food will be given to homeless shelters in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Calvert counties. Everyone is welcomed and appreciated to be in the Parish Hall on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10:45 a.m. For more information, you can call the Parish Office at 301-627-2636.
The church has Spiritual Growth Services each month on the first Thursday at noon in the Parish Hall.
You can contact Jackie Belton, if you wish to schedule a Life Skills Coach Appointment as she is available anytime for appointments. You can contact her on the phone at 301-728-5724 or at jackiebeltoninc@gmail.com.
Sprout film festival
A variety of short films to celebrate the beauty of diversity will be the presentation of “Live More, Play More, Express More” which will be shown at the Public Playhouse at 5445 Landover Road in Cheverly. This film is “to encourage community, transformational experiences, greater awareness, understanding, as well as acceptance of people with intellectual and development disabilities.” This is a free event from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Fun at the zoo
The Boo At The Zoo, the District of Columbia’s favorite not-so-spooky Halloween haunt, will be at the National Zoo Oct. 18, 19 and 20.
There will be 40 treat stations, kids’ karaoke and a dance party at this fun-filled evening which is a treat for the entire family. This is a great way to help Mars Wrigley Confectionery support the Smithsonian National Zoo mission, which is to save species.
Tickets cost $20 for FONZ members and $39 for non-members and are on sale and can be purchased at fonz.org/boo.
American Indian Festival
The 11th annual American Indian Festival with live music, singing, dancing, storytelling, exhibits, demonstrations, vendors, live birds and goodies for people of all ages will be at the Patuxent River Park at 16000 Croom Airport Road in Upper Marlboro on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Grand Entry at noon. Keith Colston will be the master of ceremony. Michael Nephew is the arena director.
There will be nominal fees for traditional foods and other favorites, horse and pony rides, basket craft and vendor sales. There also will be drumming, singing, dancing, storytelling, exhibits, demonstrations and several other interesting and inviting things going on at this festival. There will also be a raffle which will include two collectable “Pendleton” blankets. Admission and parking are free.
If you want festival information, you can call 301-627-6074 or visit pgparks.com