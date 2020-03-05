What a February, lots of cold weather, windy days, snow, and rain all around this area. But it is now time to be thankful for this month, March, which is expected to be a warmer month, probably without snow. Looking out the window, I can see spring coming as I see the robins finding food in the grass. I see lots of green flowers making a wonderful, enjoyable sight for all to see. Look into Washington, D.C., and see the special trees, the cherry blossoms trying to make an appearance. There has not happened yet in my surroundings, a sight that I do enjoy as the bright red flowers bloom away. Don’t rule out snow for the area because it can snow, but here is hope for warmer temperatures, lots of sunshine and plenty of wonderful days for us to enjoy.
Some early days to remember in March are on the 3rd, Ash Wednesday; the 8th, International Women’s Day; the 10th, Daylight Savings Time begins — remember to move your clock forward; the 12th, Girl Scouts of the USA Founder date, 1912; the 17th, St. Patrick’s Day — wear your green; the 20th, spring begins; and the 29th, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Helping Hands
Donations are accepted to support Helping Hands, the alternative spring break program where Howard University students will travel to several places in the United States to help people who need help. Some people live in shelters, some in cars, some in their homes and some without a place to sleep. The students travel in chartered buses, many miles, and sometimes spend several days sleeping wherever they can. And, some have to carry their needed items in brown bags. This group, Helping Hands, has had students who travel with them for many sites, while this year many will go to 22 sites, and two outside the United States, to help people who need help. And, donations are accepted to help this special project, preparing them for this year’s March 14 trip. Donations can be made in cash, check, money order or credit card. Please call 202-462-0285 for information, and thanks for your interest and participation in this yearly project helping people with food, love, as these students forget about their fun, rest and doing what they would ordinarily do, but will give up their special time out to go out to help someone else.
Cherry blossom time
The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be a parade, a Blossom Kite Festival on March 28 at the Washington Monument.
Also, you will be able to see helium balloons, floats, marching bands and celebrities as well as music and other interesting things. And, Petapalooza will have live music on outdoor stages and beer garden as well as children’s activities and fireworks set to music on April 11 at the Anacostia River. What a wonderful way to see, enjoy and walk in beautiful areas and see the trees and flowers in bloom.
Camp Springs senior center
Move time! “Makers: Women Who Make American” will be the movie shown at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center on Friday, March 13, from 12:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. This is the story of “social revolution in American history as women have asserted their rights to a full and fair share of power, opportunity, and autonomy.” This is a free event but you must have your M-NCPPC Senior ID card. There will be light refreshments served at this center located at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs, where the phone number is 301-449-0490.