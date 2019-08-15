Meadows Baptist Church offers community, family and friends fun on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine. You are invited to the church located at 6600 Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro where the Rev. Jefferson is the pastor. There are planned events such as Let’s Catch Up from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; games from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; dinner from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; games from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and a concert from 3 to 4 p.m. And there will also be a moon bounce. For more information or if you wish to RSVP, you are asked to call 301-262-2617. Also, this church is happy to receive your prayer requests as they consider it a great honor to pray for you and your family. You can visit the church or call the phone number listed above.
Trip to North Carolina worth good family time
James Perry said the trip was nice and he really enjoyed himself. He did the long drive on 95 South with all the trucks and cars and the many stops, slowing down as he took his mother, Evelyn Perry, and his aunt, Priscilla Jones, to spend a few hours with his uncle Leonard L. Cross in Wendeel, N.C. It was worth it, though, as they all said because they had the opportunity to visit Greater Pentecostal Church in Raleigh for a Friday, Aug. 9, service. The program included musical selections from the Young Missionary Temple Church which Leonard Cross is a tenor singer. And, the Word was given by the Rev. Ronald White Sr. who is the minister of Young Missionary Temple CME Church in Raleigh. Remarks were given by Presiding Bishop Claude E. Cooke of Greater Pentecostal Church.
Leonard Cross was also an excellent host for Perry and Jones and his nephew, James Perry, as he took them to several places to eat as he told of some interesting places and buildings they passed.
Evelyn Perry was thankful and happy because her next door neighbor watched out for her car and her sister’s car which were left parked on the street. Yes, this trip was a safe trip; they ate a variety of food — special chicken, delicious milkshakes and special cakes. It was good to travel 230 miles down Route 95 and return home for good, family time because that is what families are for.
It’s Senior Citizen’s Day on Aug. 20
Use your M-NCPPC Senior ID card to attend the Senior Citizen’s Day program at the Camp Springs Senior Center located at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs. This free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20. You are invited to join Pickett Fences Senior Services Inc. and the Visiting Angels of Largo in this celebration where there will be activities, vendors, memory screening and other things for you to enjoy. Also planned is “a great work out segment with Fitness Consultants, Romona Wiltshire of Livin’ Fit, Line Dancing with the Harmony Hallers.” There will be breakfast but you must register by signing up at the front desk. Remember, space is limited. The phone number at the center is 301-419-0490. This is a free event.
And there are always activities and things to do as well as places to visit if you keep in touch with the Camp Springs Activities Center.
The AFRO newspaper celebrates 127 years
Did you know that the nation’s No. 1 African American newspaper, the AFRO, celebrates 127 years? Keeping readings the news with special sections on news about Washington, D.C., Prince George’s and Baltimore. You can get information about subscribing to the AFRO by calling 410-554-8200 or by going to afrosubs.com.
Summer cinema is outside Aug. 21
Summer cinema in the parks will show the movie “A Wrinkle in Time” which is rated PG at Stephens Decatur Center at 8200 Pinewood Drive in Clinton at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Bring your blanket or lawn chair, and there will be refreshments available for you to purchase if you desire to do that. The movie begins at dusk and the rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. For more information for this free event, you can call the Southern Area Office M-NCPPC Parks and Recreation at 301-203-6000.