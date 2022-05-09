Bravo, this is a week that we say thanks! At Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC), we are grateful for all of our caring, empathetic nurses who advocate for our patients and their families, each and every day. This week allows us the opportunity to express our deep appreciation for our nurses, which makes up the majority of our work force.
The American Association of Critical Care Nurses 2022 theme is “Rooted in Strength” reflecting on the difficulties of the past year and the strength of our nurses. As a nurse and president of LHDCMC, we are celebrating that theme throughout our hospital, especially since our nurses navigated so many changes these past couple of years. At LHDCMC we recognize their fortitude, especially as we continue to manage the nationwide nursing shortage.
Luminis Health is addressing the nursing shortage by investing $29 million in employee salary enhancements that include competitive wages. This commitment benefited most employees, especially our nursing work force. In addition, we created a Workforce Program for Bedside Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Surgical Technologists and Patient Care and Specialty Technicians. We also implemented a Luminis Health Registered Nurse (RN) Weekend Program to attract employees for hard-to-fill weekend shifts, allowing for non-weekender nurses to work less weekend hours. We want to ensure our work force has every opportunity to grow professionally; remaining a valuable asset to our work force.
Our relationship with Dr. Falecia Williams, President of Prince George’s Community College (PGCC), Dr. Angela D. Anderson, PGCC’s Dean of Health, Wellness & Hospitality, and Vivian Kuawogai, PGCC’s Nursing Department Chair, is critical to growing our work force. We also offer training at the start of a nurses career in hopes they remain within our health system, and our career development opportunities build upon the strength of our current work force.
At LHDCMC, wellness is an important component and we advocate for self-care, taking a break and … exhaling. Our volunteers and hospital leadership, including myself, often make their rounds through the hospital, visiting our nursing and care teams with what we call the Exhale Cart offering up snacks, and we encourage them to take a break in our new Exhale Suite where they can relax in the massage chairs.
During National Nurses Week, we plan activities throughout the hospital to show our appreciation, including guest speakers, massages, and musicians from the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.
We’ve been a part of this community for nearly 50 years. While our name has changed, we will always be your local go to for all your medical needs, living by our mission to enhance the health and communities of the people we serve. We are making major investments in Prince George’s County, including the anticipated opening of our new Behavioral Health Center this summer.
To our nurses at LHDCMC, you are “Rooted in Strength.”