As we age — grow older — our immune system slows down. There are some vaccines we should talk to our health doctor about to see if we should take one or two.
The flu shot is in the “air.” There are two versions available for people who are 65 years old and older. Several other vaccines are available for protecting our health. My experience with shingles reminds me to tell people who are 50 years old and older, please talk to your doctor, as there are two doses to be taken by two to six months. Since I am still under a doctor’s treatment, I cannot take the shots now. I will have to continue communication with my doctor to see when I can start taking the shots.
Not just the winter — weather, snow, winds — but also that other very special December day: Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Decorations were awesome. I enjoy driving down the streets and carefully looking out my car window and seeing the beautiful decorations in the yards — trees, flowers, balloons, toys, animals, some good imagination and work to put up the displays. For this holiday season, be sure that you are safe, careful when lighting candles and decorating indoors with electricity. If you are cooking, be sure to protect children around the cooking materials. And, do not leave food to cook if you are going out. Make sure you protect your table foods as people sit down to enjoy your special cooked dishes. Have a wonderful time this holiday with your family and friends.
Trinity Episcopal Church of Upper Marlboro stated in the Sunday program the trinity mission statement: “We are a diverse Christian community united by faith and called to reflect God’s unconditional love in our daily life. We seek to share this love with one another, the community and all of God’s creation.” The priest in charge, the Rev. Olivia Hilton, who likes to be called Mother Olivia, and Trinity Episcopal Church membership welcomes all visitors and newcomers who visit this church to worship. This church is located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro. Sunday services include holy eucharist with music and Sunday school services. There is morning prayer and prayers for peace at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The church can be reached by phone if you want more information by calling the parish office at 301-627-2636.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road in Croom welcomes you to come and worship with them, where the Rev. Peter M. Antoci is the priest in charge. They have early Sunday service at 8 a.m., adult education at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. service with music provided by the organist and the choir. On Wednesday at 7:30 they have centering prayer.
