It may be snowing or 25 degrees outside, but Susan Mullins is already at work on the Morningside Independence Day parade. Right now, she’s looking for entries — musicians, school bands, Boy Scouts, majorettes, old cars or trucks, clowns and whatever is parade-worthy. For an entry form or questions, call the Town Hall at 301-736-2300.
Following the parade, there’ll be the annual Fun Day at Patterson Park. And great and noisy fireworks at dusk.
The event will be on Saturday, July 4, stepping off from the Morningside Fire Department at 11:30 a.m. and marching to the VFW. The parade starts lining up at 10:30.
Volunteers are needed. Anyone who requires volunteer hours should consider this a fun way to do it.
To volunteer, have an entry form for the parade or for questions, call the Town Hall at 301-736-2300.
Morningside awarded census outreach money
The Maryland Department of Planning has announced that 32 municipalities have been awarded funding to support a fair, accurate and inclusive census count. The town of Morningside received $5,000.
As Mayor Benn Cann says in his letter to the town, “I’ll be focusing on, over the next couple of months ... the census is our family photo and we need you in the picture. It only happens every 10 years and we lose, as a town, $18,000 for every person not counted.”
Neighbors and other good people
Kenneth Michael Hedrick was again remembered on Jan. 12 by the Morningside VFD. Back on Jan. 12, 1992, Morningside responded to a house fire on Walls Lane in Suitland. Kenny rescued the family’s 7-year-old son and went back into the fire to search for additional victims. He became trapped under debris and perished. His father, Les Hedrick, was fire chief at the time but was not on the call. Jan. 12, 1992, is perhaps the saddest day in No. 27’s history.
Father Christopher Wyvill has been a priest of the Order of St. Benedict for 60 years. He was born in Upper Marlboro, attended Marlboro (now Frederick Douglass) High School and Strayer College, served in the Navy and with an NROTC scholarship earned a degree in chemistry from Cornell before entering religious life at St. Anselm’s Abbey in Washington. He has taught science and served as guest master at the Abbey.
Adopt a dog
The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center will be celebrating Valentine’s Day all month long with their staff favorite adoption event.
If you are planning on adopting a pet dog, take advantage of their reduced adoption fees during February for those dogs whose cages have been tagged with a heart. Visit bit.ly/pgcadoptapet to see all the pets available for adoption.
Changing landscape
Fresenius Kidney Care is hosting an open house on Feb. 19, 4 to 7 p.m., at its new center, 6301 Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights. The facility is the dialysis division of Fresenius. For information, email scott.1.anderson@fmc-na.com or call 202-263-9480.
The Oxon Hill Food Pantry is proud of its new access ramp, built by Picture Perfect Home Repair and Remodeling in November. It’s much sturdier than the old ramp that served for 25 years.
Moll Dyer’s rock
In last week’s column I mentioned the St. Mary’s County’s witch, Moll Dyer. Former Morningside resident Peg Richardson emailed, “I remember hearing the stories of Moll Dyer as a child growing up in St. Mary’s. My grandfather had a home in St. Clement’s shores and I spent many a summer down there. The rock she supposedly held onto is still by the old jail but now has a fence around it. Didn’t use to. People have touched it but not too sure I would want to. I don’t want to push my luck. I heard a story that one lady touched it and laughed and walked about 3 feet away and passed out.”
For more about Moll Dyer and other Southern Maryland witches, visit the Surratt House gift shop for Lynn Buonviri’s “Moll Dyer and Other Witch Tales of Southern Maryland.”
Remembering black history in memorials
The Catholic cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Washington have installed blocks of gray granite, each bearing a large bronze plaque: “Dedicated to the memory of those unknown who were enslaved and buried at this cemetery and throughout the Archdiocese of Washington.”
The memorials are at six cemeteries: Mount Olivet in Washington, Resurrection in Clinton, Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring, St. Mary’s Queen of Peace in Helen and All Souls in Germantown.
May they rest in peace
• Judith K. Witherow, 75, longtime resident of Larkspur Road in Morningside, more recently in Upper Marlboro, died Jan. 27. She’s survived by Eileen Susan Lenaerts; sons, Stacey Witherow (Andrea) and Mark Witherow (Dawn); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Bequeaith and Jeannie Day; brothers James Hodges Jr. and John Hodges. Her son Steven predeceased her. Services were at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings.
• John G. Honig, 96, founder and president of the Oxon Hill Recreation Club, member of the Forest Heights Town Council and vice chair of the Maryland Governor’s Science Advisory Council, died Jan 30.
Honig was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1923 and at the age of 15, following Hitler’s invasion of Austria, he fled to London alone. And that’s just the beginning of a fascinating life — education, marriage, careers, memberships and awards, active through his 80s and into his 90s. You can read his most interesting post obit at www.sagelbloomfield.com.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mary Reilly, Feb. 14; Father Ted Hegnauer, David Chambers and Mary Young, Feb. 15; Sarah Anderson, Dean Woods, Feb. 16; Charlene Holmes, and Danny Fowler, Feb. 18; Clifford Lantz, Feb. 19; Melissa Harnes, Paul Bornman, Feb. 20; and Ray Short Jr., Feb. 21.
Happy anniversary to Frank & Soo Wilson on Feb. 15.
To each of my readers, “You are my Valentine!”