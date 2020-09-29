Mary Marlyn Meoli, a remarkable planner and organizer at St. Philip's Church and a sought-after caterer, wedding planner and floral arranger, died peacefully Sept. 8 in her home at Arbor Terrace Fulton Assisted Living Community. She was 82.
Marlyn was born in Philadelphia, the older of the two daughters of Grazio and Nicolina Pasquarello. She graduated from Overbrook High School in 1956 and immediately entered the workforce. On June 16, 1962 she married Angelo Meoli and entered her true calling as the mother of five.
Eventually, the Meolis settled on Cable Avenue in Auth Village. When the children were older, Marlyn enjoyed day jobs at a gift shop, dental office and day-care program. However, it was the work that she did outside of traditional employment for which she is best known.
She threw herself into serving at nearby St. Philip's. Among her multiple activates there were as Sodality Prefect (1979), chairman of the 25th anniversary cookbook and 50th Anniversary Committee. What I appreciated most was her Senior Program, where I learned — among many other things — how to exercise.
She was a master organizer of volunteer activities of any scope and size for every school, scout troop, and sport program of all five of her children, senior citizens of Camp Springs, and the Heartlands Senior Living Community in Ellicott City.
Marlyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Angelo; her children Nicole, Peter, Victoria, Marc and Andrew; eleven grandchildren; and her sister Dee Aquilante. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Kathryn Pasquarello. On Sept. 11, Marlyn’s family held a private service and interment. At a later date, the family will host a memorial Mass and reception at St. Philip the Apostle Church.
Marlyn was a master in the kitchen. She made her trademark pizzelles and gnocchi soups like no one else.
AAA Car Care Event Oct. 10
AAA at 16301 Crain Highway in Brandywine is hosting free vehicle inspections, prizes & gift bags, and more on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 pm.
Their free inspections will be held drive-through, so you won't have to leave your vehicle. They'll help keep your car running smoothly by checking tires, fluids, lights, wipers, A/C, heating and under the hood.
Plus, you can enter to win great prizes—including a set of 4 tires. You'll enjoy the gift bags. So, take advantage of this special Car Care, Travel, and merchandise savings. Info: 301-909-9519.
Neighbors & other good people
William Paley Peirce, educator and wood artist, died Sept. 2 in Silver Spring. He was Professor of English at Prince George's Community College from 1965 to 2007. He was 81.
Last week I mentioned the Morningside Sub-teen Club, which met Friday nights at Foulois for dancing and fun back in the late 1950s and '60s. My daughter Therese recalled going as guest of her friend Sue Patterson. Do any of you remember those Friday nights of loud music at Foulois back then?
Changing landscape
Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill in Upper Marlboro has fully opened Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A homeowner on Auth Road has turned some of his or her front yard into a Community Garden. Sweet!
El Papi Street Tacos has opened at 5904 Allentown Way. The Washington Post gave it a great review. We tried it and will be back to do it again.
Lost husky
On Nextdoor Morningside, David reported his female Siberian husky managed to open the gate and has taken off. She is black-and-white with a black dot on her tongue and weighs 45 pounds. If you have seen her anywhere near Manchester Drive and Deer Pond Lane, call David at 240-481-0892.
Morningside Memories: October 1979
The Morningside –Skyline Park & Recreation Council had been working since the early '70s to realize the development of the park that Mike Polley first championed. In October 1979 the Dedication Ceremony was finally happening, with food, magic, mounted police units, and more.
The Morningside Seniors were on hand to help serve the food. They were Louise Rousseaux, Ethel Benden, Pauline Valentine, Alvina Beardmore, Vera Chaney and Edna Lucas.
Sad to say, a large sign for Michael J. Polley Park, at Suitland Road and Randolph, has Mike's last name misspelled (Polly instead of Polley). I intend to contact Park & Planning and hope for a fix.
Carol Cropper, Census retiree
Carol Mae (Buckshorn) Cropper , 85, of Temple Hills, longtime parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Camp Springs, died Sept. 17.
She was born in Fort Mitchell, Ky. When she was ten, the family moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., where she went to high school and met her future husband, John Cropper.
She had short-term jobs at Hecht's and Hot Shoppes before working at the Census Bureau from which she retired at age 67 with a GS-12.
Carol's husband John predeceased her. She was mother of David, Christopher and Philip Cropper, grandmother of Jennifer, and sister of Dorothy Buckshorn. A Celebration of Her Life was held at St. Philip's on Sept. 23, followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Patrick Lewis.
I remember Carol fondly during the years she was an enthusiastic member of St. Philip's Book Club.
Milestones
Happy birthday to John Ihrig, Oct. 3; Marlene Titus, Oct. 4; Muriel Ireson and Sue Gilmore, Oct. 5; Rory Lohman, Carmen Buffington and George Nixon, Oct. 6; Dr. Alvin Thornton and Kam’Ron Blade, Oct. 7; and Greta Chambers, Oct. 9.
Happy anniversary to Bill & Terry Ratliff on their 34th, Oct. 4; and my daughter Elaine and Luke Seidman, their 31st on Oct. 7.