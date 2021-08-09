I look forward eagerly to the Postal Service's Philatelic Catalog, even though I don't use stamps much these days. I love to look at the catalog, and I do buy more stamps than I need.
I just received the new catalog and you'll be glad to know 1st class postage is still 55¢.
Thomas Point Shoal Light, in the Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel County, is one of five featured on the new Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses full sheet (other lighthouses pictured are in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware). Thomas Point Shoal Light dates to 1875 and is the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland.
Other new 2021 1st class stamps are: Raven Story, depicting a figure in tales told by the indigenous people of the northern Northwest Coast; Message Monsters (with cartoony balloons, thought bubbles, hats, hearts and crowns); Ursula K. Le Guin, author of the Earthsea trilogy; Missouri Statehood, commemorating the state's bicentennial; Tap Dance; Emilio Sanchez's architectural artwork; Sun Science, including (if you buy a sheet) a map of the 2017 eclipse's journey across the U.S. mainland; Star Wars Droids; Japanese American Soldiers of World War II; a cheerful new Happy Birthday stamp; and Yogi Berra.
The new Christmas stamps will be issued soon. Hie thee to your post office!
Town of Morningside: Movie time!
"Movies under the Stars" continues Friday, August 13, at dusk (8:30ish). The title is uncertain—though it might have a Christmas theme. Bring your chairs & blankets and join your neighbors and friends in the field next to the Town Hall for the free movie. Bring your own refreshments or buy there.
The search for a new Morningside Chief of Police continues. Applicants are required to submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references, to the attention of Mayor Bennard Cann (mayor@morningsidemd.gov). The subject line should read "Town of Morningside Chief." There's more information on requirements at www.morningsidemd.gov/index.php. Please, no phone calls.
The monthly work session and the Town Meeting are cancelled for the month of August.
Neighbors & other good people
Tommy Lee Cook Sr., 70, formerly of Morningside, died Aug. 1. His service was at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens. I'll write more about him in next week's column.
Condolences to Sue Stine Mason, formerly of Morningside, on the death of her husband Carl Mason, on July 26. Sue met Carl in Virginia and they have been married 36 years. Sue writes, "He was a great husband and step-dad to my daughter." Her nephew Lamont "Monty" Gotshall (who grew up on Allies Road) escorted her to services.
John and Stacie Smith, my next-door neighbors, drove to Assateaque Island to see the wild horses. Stacie was delighted to have a ranger show her how to feed and pet one of the horses. She loved it and is ready to go back.
The McHale family has been on the summer move: John and Michelle McHale and their family spent a week at Deep Creek Lake. Sheila and John Mudd, their family and dogs enjoyed a week in the Outer Banks. Grandkids Conor and Heather McHale, Mary and Wesley, flew to Denver to be with my grandson David and his family. They were joined by my son Mike and his wife Sandy who drove up to Denver from El Paso.
Hope you found time to get away to some fun place.
Community outreach at Suitland Road Baptist Church
Pastor Kevin McCune extends an invitation to the community to journey with him on Friday mornings, 10:30 to 11:30, through the Book of 2nd Thessalonians. You can dial the Bible class on 617-769-8377.
Pastor McCune hopes to resume in-person services soon at 6412 Suitland Road. For more information, you can call him at 301-219-2296.
Changing landscape
A small earthquake shook Howard County early the morning of August 4. It had a magnitude of 2.1 and was centered in Clarksville.
The Camp Springs Senior Center, 6420 Allentown Road, has reopened and offers an amazing assortment of activities in exercise, Zumba and dance, art, music and theatre. Hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call 301-449-0490.
It's county fair time: Prince George's County Fair, Sept. 9-12 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Charles County Fair, Sept. 16-19, La Plata. Calvert County Fair, Sept. 29-Oct. 3, Prince Frederick. St. Mary's County Fair, Sept. 23-26, Leonardtown. Anne Arundel County Fair, Sept. 15-19, Crownsville.
A home at 4312 Frank Street, in Skyline, recently sold for $387.230.
Mary's COVID-19 report
Support is growing for a memorial to honor the more than 614,000 Americans who have died in the pandemic.
Meanwhile, in Maryland, two more have died of COVID-19, bringing the Maryland total to 9,842 deaths. And there have been 729 cases (in one day!) in the state bringing the total to 471,334.
Arena Stage, Studio Theatre and the Shakespeare Theatre Company are among the major theaters that will require proof of vaccination along with tickets this fall.
More businesses are requiring vaccination or regular testing, and most schools will require masks. More children — too young for the shots — are coming down with COVID-19. The deadly delta variant is now responsible for most of the hospitalizations.
"Normal" seems a long way off.
Gordon Pracht, loved rock & roll music
Gordon Blaine Pracht, 77, of Forestville, optician and former manager of McGinnis Opticians in Temple Hills, died Aug. 1.
He was born in Washington, son of Alfons R. Pracht and Ellen Garcia.
He was a car enthusiast, an avid train collector and a devotee of rock and roll music. But he was most proud of his life's work as an optician.
His wife of 40 years, Rita M. Pracht, predeceased him. Survivors include his children, Angela Philpott, Carol Carruth and Gordon Pracht; grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Tabitha, Dante', Shaun, Soraya, Jessica, Alan and Cordero; 13 great-grands; and his brother Kenny Pracht. Mass of Christian Burial was at Mount Calvary Church in Forestville with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kathy Beardmore, Aug. 15; Margaret Hunt, Nancy Stacey and Gracie Mothershead, Aug. 16; Hildagard Koenig, Aug. 17; my granddaughter Heather McHale, Le August Brent and Mark Cummings, Jr., Aug. 19; and Melody Barnes, Aug. 20.