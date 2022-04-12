Morningsiders will be going to the polls Monday, May 2, to elect a mayor and two council members. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I’d like to introduce you to the candidates, some in their own words:
Mayor Benn Cann
“I am asking for your vote and support as I enter into my 3rd term as Mayor. In my first two terms, I was able to establish a Town government domain (morningside.md.gov), create a website, create an atmosphere of collaboration, establish the Town as ‘Banner City’ status, strengthen the relations with businesses… I have intentionally made myself very accessible to feedback, concerns, and criticisms at times to continue to have a Town that we can be proud to call home.”
Councilmember John Anthony
John is “rerunning” for Town Councilmember. He was born in D.C. and moved to Morningside in 1968. His grandparents lived here and raised his father here. John married Ruth 44 years ago and they have three children. Two of those children, four granddaughters and a great-granddaughter live in Morningside, which makes 6 generations of Anthonys in the Town. John was a previous Vice Mayor and a Councilmember. He’s now retired and able to dedicate the time to the Town once again and “to continue making Morningside a safe and pleasant place to live. I would appreciate your support.”
Mrs. Sharon Fowler
Sharon is seeking a return to the Town Council where she did a great job. She is ready to dedicate her time to the needs of Morningside. “I’m prepared to work on any issues pertaining to residents and local businesses while maintaining a budget that benefits everyone. With my experience with the Town for over 30 years, I believe getting involved truly makes a difference. I would appreciate your vote on May 2nd.”
Mr. Anthony Fontaine Pitts
Anthony grew up in D.C., served in the Army as a Wire Systems Installer at Fort Hood, Texas, and Frankfurt, Germany, until honorable discharge in 1990. He moved to Morningside, joined Local #5 Ironworkers Union and went to work for Aggregate Industries in Bladensburg. In addition to serving his community, the public and our country, he has “embarked upon his passion for God as an ordained Baptist Deacon.” Anthony desires continuing to serve his community as a member of the Town Council.
Town of Morningside: Bingo Bunny and Egg Hunt
Bingo Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt is coming up April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Hall. Breakfast of donuts, fruit & juice will be followed by five Fun Games of Bingo, door prizes and an Easter Egg Hunt (ages 3 to 12). They must bring a basket, for all the eggs they find. Reservations and pre-payment required. If it hasn’t been reserved out, tickets can be purchased Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Center. Information: 301-736-2300.
Morningside will host a Town Meeting, Tues., April 19, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Mad Hatters Tea Party for Mother’s Day, May 7, 10 a.m.
Spring Clean-up 2022, Sat., May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. More about this in next week’s column.
Zoo’s Pandaversary April 16-17
The National Zoo plans a “pandaversary” April 16 and 17 to celebrate 50 years of giant pandas in Washington. The event will include dance performances, scientist talks, showings of a new panda documentary and treats for Mei Xianx, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji.
By the way, if you want to visit Mei Xianx, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji, you’d better go soon because China has decided these three pandas will leave Washington by December 2023. There is no plan to send more.
Changing landscape
Fire broke out at Walmart in Clinton April 1. Two people — one a fireman — were treated at the hospital for non-threatening injuries. The fire, believed to have started in the paper towel aisle, was doused within a short time. I don’t know if the store has reopened.
This is Seafood has opened in Clinton and got a rave review in Tim Carman’s “Casual Dining” in the Post Weekend. Fried whiting, with their irresistible curls at the tip of the fillets, perfect for dipping in hot sauce; shrimp fried rice mixed with peas and carrots and irregular deposits of wok-fried egg; fried catfish po’ boy turbocharged with hot pepper relish; and what he calls the showstopper, a Low-country boil of shrimp, potatoes, sausage, corn and snow crab legs “so clean and sweet you’d swear you were eating at Prime Steak, Joe’s Seafood and Stone Crab.” Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 11 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. At 8929 Woodyard Rd., Clinton.
The U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory has reopened after a two-year closure. It includes the Garden Court known for its fountains and the Tropics, the rainforest sitting beneath a 93-foot glass dome. Look for the new exhibit, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” and a new shop run by Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 100 Maryland Ave. SW. Free.
A home at 6721 Larkspur Rd. in Morningside has sold for $275,000.
May they rest in peace
William “Jay” Carpenter, 79, of Clinton, who in 1967 was a member of the first class of Black firefighters hired as recruits for the Prince George’s County Fire Dept., died Feb. 6. He rose to fire lieutenant/acting captain before retiring in 1992. In retirement, he sold real estate for Long & Foster.
Elsie Abbate “Jane” Hoffmann, 89, who, volunteered at Holy Family Church in Hillcrest Heights after a long career with the federal government, died March 29. She was retired as Lead Secretary to the Administrator for the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Dept. of Agriculture. She was a graduate of Eastern High School and lived for a time in Suitland to care for her aging parents. Her husband Frederick Hoffman predeceased her. They lived in Waldorf and White Plains before moving to Williamsburg, Va.
Charles M. Galbreath, 73, founder and senior pastor of Bowie New Life Assembly Church in Upper Marlboro, died Dec. 31, 2121.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Tara Destiny Proctor and Edna Ducote, April 16; Eloise Carnes, Ruby Cunningham and Veronica Frostbutter, April 17; Cameron Trexler, April 19; Devaughn Branham, April 20; Jill Gilmartin Booth and Tiffany Jackson, April 21; and Taylor Foster, April 22.
Happy anniversary to Edward and Jane (Martin) Talbert on their 73rd anniversary April 16; Larry and Jody (Bowman) Nyers, their 42nd on April 18; Jim and Pat Conlon, their 48th on April 20; John and Ruth Anthony Jr., their 44th on April 22; and Lewis and Trisha (Pitts) Woods, their 33rd on April 22.
I wish a beautiful Easter for all of you!