Mayor Benn Cann, in his January "Dear Morningsiders" letter says there's a lot planned for this year. In fact, something special every month.
On Saturday, February 11, for example, there's free Movie Night, beginning at 6 p.m. "Matilda the Musical" will be shown at the town hall, 6901 Ames Street. Concessions (popcorn, candy, hotdogs, nachos, drinks and more) will be sold. Cash only. Reservations are required by Feb. 2. Call 301-736-2300.
Also ahead: Spring and Fall Yard Sales, Bingo Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt on April 8, 4th of July all-day festivities, National Night Out, special events for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and sometimes just "plain ole bingo."
Mayor Cann is setting up "Roundtable With The Mayor," a chance to discuss the Town in a less-formal setting. He plans to break the participants into four groups: youth 14-18, seniors, businesses, and general public.
The annual Town election May 1 will have two Town Council Members on the slate. Special election judges will be needed for the occasion; Morningsiders can apply.
In closing, the Mayor says, "Please continue to check in on each other, especially our seniors, to ensure that we are all ok."
More from the Town of Morningside
Each month the Town holds two meetings: Work Session the 2nd Tuesday and Town Hall Meeting the 3rd Tuesday. In February, the meetings will be the 14th and the 21st.
The Town meeting room is now available for rental. It has hosted everything from baby showers to repasts and even a wedding. Dates for the months January through March are now open. Dates for April through June will open March 15.
For all things Morningside, you can refer to www.morningsidemd.gov. or call 301-736-2300.
Former Morningside Councilwoman is 1st time Grandma
Maria and Tyler Walsh, of Frederick, have a new baby daughter, Diana Grace, born on January 17 at Shady Grove Hospital, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Baby Diana is the first grandchild for former Morningside Council Member Carol (Kline) and her husband, Dr. Thomas DeGraba, of Rockville.
Diana is also the great-granddaughter of the late Martha and Gerald Kline who lived for years on Marianne Drive in Morningside. Martha who, in her late years, lived with the DeGrabas, died in December 2015. I know how much Martha would have loved to cradle little Diana.
Neighbors & other good people
Knights of Columbus, St. Pius X Council, in Forestville, announce Knight of the Month for September, Karle Crawford, and October, John Wood. Family of the Month for September, The Vines Family, and October, The Jacobs Family. By the way, Bingo Chairman George Hoehl invites you to Bingo on Wednesday nights, 6 to 10 p.m. Bingo also needs helpers, call George at 301-599-0307.
Mary Forrestia Curtis Barnes, 105, was buried at Lincoln Memorial Park, in Suitland, following Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's, on East Capitol St., January 26. She's survived by 53 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great- and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Mary Anne Walkup, a health and physical education teacher for 36 years in Prince George's County—mostly at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School—died Jan. 1, four days short of her 76th birthday. She received "Teacher of the Year" awards three times and a Congressional commendation.
Johnnie Mae Williams Arrington, 83, who years ago taught English at Suitland High School, died Dec. 10 in Fayetteville, Ga. Survivors include a son, Joseph Arrington III, grand- and great-grandchildren. Private services were held in Washington.
Changing landscape
On January 25, two of Jill Biden's dresses, which she wore on Inauguration Day 2021, were installed in the first-ladies exhibition at the National Museum of American History. One dress is in shimmering ocean-blue, the other in ethereal ivory with a matching coat. They both include matching masks. I always enjoy visiting the first-ladies exhibit.
The Town Square at Suitland Federal Center will encompass more than a million square feet and include 895 apartment units and single-family homes, 98,00 sq. ft. of retail, and a 50,000 Performing Arts Center. The project recently won an award from the American Society of Landscape Architects for Master Planning and Landscaping. (Though, some of us will miss the old Suitland.)
A home at 5102 Barto Ave. in Auth Village just sold for $440,000.
Remembering ice-skating days
Therese Gallegos emailed that the place she most associates with ice-skating with Dad is the duckpond at Cedar Hill Cemetery. "My feet get cold just thinking about it." She also recalls skating on what we all called Ammann's Pond (near the Ammann home); "I wonder if we had permission."
Sue Mason wrote about skating at the old U-Line Arena, the same place where the professional wrestlers used to perform. "One evening, about 5, I was riding with my sister and her family in their convertible down that way when we saw several of the 'blonde' wrestlers standing on the corner, dressed up in suits, waiting to cross. All friendly and buddies, right before their match to pulverize each other." She went on to say that her father loved wrestling "and never missed a match on TV channel 5."
Did he see his shadow?
Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 is when we ask if we are in for six more weeks of Winter? Only a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil knows for sure.
Each year on Groundhog Day, people flock to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await the forecast of the local rodent celebrity.
Originating with German settlers, who came to Pennsylvania in the 1700s, legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow on February 2, the winter chill will continue. If the weather is cloudy and he doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and early spring.
Groundhog Day is a tradition to be cherished. And yes, it is also a film starring Bill Murray.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Adam Cook, Feb. 5; Diane McCrone, Feb. 6; Theo Carter, Rita Beall and J.B. Thomas, Feb. 7; Jesse Ritter and my great-granddaughter Molly McHale, Feb. 8; Conrad Waby and Mary (Stakem) Crane, Feb. 9; Alma Richardson, Feb. 10; Ginny Call, Dawn Witherow and David Chambers, Feb. 11.